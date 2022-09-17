CUMBERLAND — Allegany cruised in the opening game and edged Northern in the two that followed to sweep the Huskies, 25-17, 28-26 and 25-23, on Thursday night.
Allison Leatherman threatened a triple-double for the Campers with 14 points, eight digs and seven kills, and Anika Stylinski nearly garnered a double-double with 12 assists and nine digs, adding five points and two aces.
Kinsey Hostetler tallied an Allegany-best 14 digs with six points, one ace and one assist. Ariaya Walker had seven kills and two digs, and Ada McFarland ended with seven kills and four blocks.
Northern won the junior varsity match, 25-21, 25-11.
Mackenzie Monahan paced the Allegany JVs with eight points, three aces, two kills and a dig, and Ava Strother tallied four points and two assists.
Allegany is at Southern on Monday at 7 p.m.
Calvary Christian 3 Shalom 0
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Calvary Christian won again, this time sweeping host Shalom on Friday evening to improve to 13-0.
“This was probably one of the best offensive and defensive games we’ve played all year,” said Eagles head coach John Wall. “We were hitting the passes that we needed to help our attackers rack up a lot of kills.”
Game scores were 25-14, 25-16 and 25-15.
Senior Emy Wilson was one of those benefitting, leading the team with 16 kills. She had 13 digs and scored 10 points for a triple-double, and she had three aces and an assist. Allie Scritchfield continued to dominate in assists with 25 and she had a double-double with 19 points. She also added two kills and an ace. Shilah Ganoe had 14 digs, eight points and seven kills.
Bethany Carrington led the team with 18 digs, had three blocks, three kills and three points. Aiyana Yoder contributed 13 points, an ace and a kill while Traci Michael had 10 digs, seven points and an ace.
The junior varsity dropped their match in three sets, winning the first 25-22 before falling in the next two, 25-10 and 15-8.
Calvary, 8-0 in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference, visits Heritage on Tuesday at 4:30 for the junior varsity and 5:30 for the varsity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.