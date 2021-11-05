CUMBERLAND, Md. — Behind the senior leadership of Faith Stevenson and a pair of underclass performers, No. 4 Allegany swept No. 5 Southern, 25-16, 25-8, 25-16, Thursday night to advance to the 1A West semifinals.
The Campers (7-7) will face No. 1 Fort Hill on Monday at 6 p.m.
"They just played well," Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said. "They talked, they had fun. It's been a long week-and-a-half, two weeks since we played, and they stuck with it in practice. ... Their attitudes are great, and they enjoy playing the game. We're hopeful for Monday."
"It was a tough loss," Southern head coach Bethany Custer said. "But these girls have been through three coaches in the last three years. We just wanted to come out, play our best and improve from where they've been. Allegany's coach came over, and the first thing she said is, 'You've got a totally different team and they've improved.' And to me, that makes me a proud coach."
The Campers came out a little overzealous to start, as Southern opened to a 6-2 lead behind a series of Alco spikes that soared long.
However, Allegany found its groove and responded with a 6-0 run for an 8-6 edge. After Southern ended the flurry, the Campers won the next seven points with junior Anika Stylinski on serve for six of them to pull ahead 15-7.
Stylinksi finished with seven service points, eight assists, one kill, four digs and four aces.
The Rams clawed to within 21-14 and 23-16 late in the set, but Stevenson sealed the deal with a spike that found the open space between the setter and outside hitter for a first-set victory.
Stevenson was a force on the court, collecting a line of six points, eight kills, four aces, three digs and a block.
"She was on, and that girl can hop out of the gym," Murray said. "When she gets up there, she can crush that ball. It lifts the team up. She's a positive influence, she's a great captain. She killed it tonight."
Allegany won a lopsided second set, opening to a 14-6 lead before winning 11 of the final 13 points to go up 2-0.
Ada McFarland delivered the highlight of the match late in the stanza when she dove toward her own service line to get the ball back over the net. It was unreturned, landing in no man's land between the right-side hitter and the setter, resulting in a kill.
McFarland, a sophomore call-up from the junior varsity team, finished with six kills, three blocks and a dig.
"She's got a bright future," Murray said. "She brings a lot of energy, a great effort (tonight). She's a big addition to our net game, blocking and hitting."
Another sophomore, Kinsey Hostetler, was the match's top server with a match-high 18 service points and two aces, adding five blocks. Junior Zoey Rhodes was solid setting with a game-best 18 assists, adding seven points, two kills, three digs and an ace.
Facing a 2-0 deficit, Southern didn't wilt. The Rams opened the frame with a 5-1 lead.
Alco countered with a 10-point run to push ahead 11-5. Still, Southern battled back to within 12-8 and later 16-13 following an ace by Caroline Argabrite.
"I told them I wanted two things tonight, I wanted them to play their best and never give up," Custer said. "We never gave up tonight."
Allegany turned it around to win the next seven points, eventually taking the third set 25-16. The Campers won 65% of the total points for the match.
Now, Allegany turns to a road matchup with top-seeded Fort Hill. The winner advances to the 1A West championship game against either No. 2 Mountain Ridge or No. 3 Northern.
"I feel very positive," Murray said. "They're working very hard, but their attitudes are there. They want to be there and they want to play hard. I think that's what matters at this point in the playoffs. I think we're playing our best ball of the playoffs now."
