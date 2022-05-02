CUMBERLAND — Cayden Bratton threw a one-hit complete game, and Griffin Madden walked it off in the seventh as No. 1 Allegany overcame Frankfort, 2-1, on Monday.
Frankfort starter Brian Wilson held the high-powered Allegany offense without a hit until the fifth inning, but his own line-up was stymied by Bratton, as the two squads entered the sixth in a scoreless tie.
Bryce Madden broke up Wilson's no-no with a hit in the fourth, and Alex Kennell notched Allegany's first extra-base hit with a one-out double in the bottom of the sixth.
Madden singled up the middle to plate Kennell and give Allegany a 1-0 lead.
Just three outs away from a 14th consecutive win to begin the season, the Campers' defense let Bratton down. Tyler White reached on an error, and with two outs, another error allowed him to come around to level the score.
Bratton doubled to lead off the seventh, and Griffin Madden singled to left to walk it off and improve Allegany to 14-0. Frankfort fell to 9-10.
On the mound, Bratton challenged Frankfort, as he needed just 72 pitches to notch the complete-game win — 54 of his deliveries were in the strike zone. The right-hander's final line: one unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts and no walks in seven innings pitched.
Wilson allowed one run on six hits with three Ks and two base on balls in six innings pitched. Andrew Lynch tallied Frankfort's lone base hit — a single.
Allegany hosts No. 2 Mountain Ridge (9-5) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Frankfort is at Southern (7-10) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern 7, No. 2 Mountain Ridge 5
OAKLAND — Isaac Upole delivered a quality start, and Southern held off a late run by Mountain Ridge to spring the upset on Monday.
Mountain Ridge benefitted from four errors to win 4-2 when the teams first met in Frostburg on April 12, but in the rematch, Southern cut its errors in half and only allowed one unearned run.
Upole held Mountain Ridge scoreless through four innings, and his offense generated five runs of support to lead 5-0 entering the fifth.
Mountain Ridge waged a comeback, getting the tying run on base in the seventh. Southern closer Jared Haskiell got out of the first-and-third jam by getting Uma Pua'auli to line out to third for the final out.
Upole picked up the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched. Haskiell came on to get the final two outs and pick up the save.
Jack Healy was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead Southern's line-up. Haskiell and Upole also doubled. Brayden Upole scored three times and Will Moon did so twice.
Mountain Ridge starter Ashton Shimko was tabbed with the loss. Landon McAlpine doubled and singled twice; Bradyn Speir singled twice; and Lyle Baker and Bryce Snyder both doubled.
Southern scored seven runs on eight hits and two errors. Mountain Ridge plated five on 10 hits and made two errors.
Southern hosts East Hardy (6-15) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Ridge is at Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northern 14, Hancock 4
ACCIDENT — Luke Ross homered, and Ethan Sebold singled in the sixth to push Northern to a run-rule rout of Hancock on Monday.
Northern pounded 12 hits, but none were bigger than Ross' two-run bomb in the third, which was part of the Huskies' 7-0 start.
Hancock clawed to within 7-4 after an RBI single by Daniel Thomas in the fifth, but Northern scored the final seven runs to pull away and up its record to 13-4 on the year.
Cam Friend tripled, singled and drove in two runs; Jamison Warnick doubled, singled and scored three times; Chance Ritchey and Logan Miller both singled twice and collected two RBIs; and Easton Rhoten doubled and drove in a pair.
Sebold picked up the win on the bump after surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, fanning five and walking a pair. Myles Uphold tossed 1 1/3 scoreless out of the pen.
Thomas and Seth Bivens doubled for Hancock. Bivens was the losing pitcher.
Northern hosts Albert Gallatin on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 11, Calvary 1
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg scored at least two runs in every frame, and Peyton Tingler tossed a one-hit complete game to guide Petersburg over Calvary in five innings.
Tingler allowed one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks in five innings pitched.
Caden Arbuagh doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs; Bumby Vanmeter doubled and singled; Trevon Crites doubled, singled and had an RBI; and Johnathan Mallow singled and collected two ribbies.
Noah Robinette picked up the loss for Calvary. Robinette also singled.
Petersburg (12-8) is at Tygarts Valley on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Calvary (5-5) is at Grace on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
