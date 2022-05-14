CUMBERLAND — In the playoffs, sometimes you have to roll the dice and make your own luck.
With the winning run on third in the bottom of the seventh, Allegany head coach Jon Irons played to win the baseball game. He entrusted No. 9 hitter Jacob McClay with a suicide squeeze, the correct call with Southern ace Isaac Upole delivering one of the best pitched games of his career.
Southern predicted the squeeze and the pitch ran high and tight, but it was too high and too tight. McClay got out of the way, the delivery went to the backstop and Caedon Wallace ran home to give the Campers a come-from-behind, 3-2, victory on Saturday.
Allegany (17-1) will host Mountain Ridge (11-7) for the 1A West Region I championship on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
"We talked about pitchers, if they know you're going to squeeze, they'll throw inside," Irons said. "We teach them to pull back and not get out of the way, so the catcher can't catch the ball. He did it.
"We talked about little things all year, and they came through with little things to win this game."
It was one of the finest high school baseball games of the season.
There was a pitcher's duel that featured a combined 24 strikeouts, an exhibition in fielding, a series of crucial plays made by unsung heroes and a clutch home run by both sides.
"It was probably one of the best high school games I've seen in a long time," Southern head coach Dan Holler said. "Pitching was the thing today. We had an opportunity, we didn't produce, but hats off to them."
Allegany needed to make several difficult plays in the final frame to earn the win, and it made every last one.
The first crucial moment came after Campers starter Griffin Madden was pulled when he walked a pair in a game tied at 2-2. Bryce Madden walked his lone batter, and Irons called upon Cayden Bratton to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam.
Southern lead-off hitter Will Moon hit a sharp ground ball down the third-base line, and Alex Kennell made a back-handed stop, steadied and fired to get the go-ahead run at the plate.
Bratton struck out the next hitter on three pitches to strand a trio of Rams to preserve the tie ballgame. Had the ball gotten through on Moon's grounder, at least two runs would have scored.
"I knew I had to get it out quick because he was going home," Kennell said. "He kind of stuttered, and I knew I had a little more time than I expected to have. I knew if I just made a clean throw we could get two. Unfortunately we didn't, but Cayden came back and got a strikeout."
Yet, it wasn't over there. Allegany still needed to find one final run against Upole, who retired 13 straight batters during the middle innings, at one point striking out 8 of 10.
Caedon Wallace started off the rally with a double down the left-field line, and Demetri Bascelli moved Wallace to third with a groundout.
Wallace read the bouncing ball perfectly, seeing that Southern third baseman Jadon James was pulled up to field the grounder. Wallace snuck in behind James to take third and set up the final play.
One pitch later, Allegany was celebrating a walk-off.
"That's a ball we normally, hit to the third baseman, we don't go because we want to make him throw across," Irons said. "He read that the kid was so far in he couldn't tag him. It's little things like that."
The first six innings were chock full of big things.
Upole started the game off with a bang, sending a first-pitch ball over the right-field fence for a two-run bomb to give Southern a 2-0 lead just three batters into the game.
But Griffin Madden, committed to James Madison, didn't get flustered. The right-hander put up five straight zeroes to finish with a final line of two runs on three hits with 13 strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 innings pitched.
"Early on it was a little shaky," Madden said. "I got a little bit rattled with the home run, obviously not what you want in the first inning. But the defense made plays behind me. I was able to find it in innings two, three, four."
It wasn't just a pitcher's duel on the mound. Before the seventh inning, all four runs between the teams were knocked in by their pitchers.
Madden pulled the Campers within 2-1 with an opposite-field single to score Darian Bauer, who served an off-speed pitch into the left-center gap for a one-out triple.
Upole then embarked on his stretch of utter domination, in which he retired 13 consecutive batters. Madden ended the streak in the bottom of the sixth with a first-pitch, solo home run to left field to tie the score at 2-all.
"He threw me fastballs pretty much every first pitch," Madden said. "That was a pitch I didn't want to miss. Why not hit the fastball? Saw it middle-middle and got my hands to it."
Against an Allegany offense that entered the week averaging more than 10 runs a game with a team batting average of .403, Upole did a remarkable job keeping the Campers off-balance.
The West Virginia signee went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in 6 1/3 innings of work.
"My fastball (was working), I had a lot of velocity and I was placing it well, so I was really just relying on it," Upole said. "And then if they fouled it off, looked on time, I just threw them the curve."
"He attacked us, and he came through for his team with a big hit as well," Irons said of Upole. "You can't say enough about that kid. Very good baseball player."
One team had to win, and in the big moments, Allegany had the better execution. The Campers advance to the region semifinals Tuesday to play Mountain Ridge, who defeated Northern, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon on the other side of the bracket.
Allegany went 2-0 against the Miners during the regular season, but both games were back-and-forth battles.
"There is nothing easy from here on out," Irons said. "We better come to play."
