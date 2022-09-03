HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — In addition to a talented Hollidaysburg team, Allegany had to contend with cramps to key players, a missing starter, fourth-down conversions and a fourth-quarter deficit.
Yet, the Campers overcame all of it, and Blake Powell had a game kickers dream of. After workhorse Cayden Bratton’s eight-yard rushing touchdown tied the score with 3:01 left, the Campers forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Who came up with it? Powell.
Powell went on to drill the go-ahead 34-yard field goal — his second of the game — with a minute left, and Allegany stopped Hollidaysburg on defense to escape Pennsylvania with a 26-23 season-opening win.
“That’s a good football team,” Campers head coach Bryan Hansel said of Hollidaysburg. “I thought we were outsized on both sides of the ball, so our biggest fear was that we weren’t going to be able to run the ball, and that we weren’t going to be able to stop the run. We did both of those things.
“Just to fight and win that game, it takes guts. I’m so proud of them.”
As is often the case when a school from Cumberland plays a team from outside the area, the game Friday night was a clash of styles.
Allegany played vintage Allegany football, rushing for 343 yards on 63 bruising carries. Hollidaysburg needed three and four tacklers to bring down Bratton and Brett Patterson on seemingly every run after halftime, as the Campers eventually wore down the Golden Tigers’ defense.
Bratton led the way with 28 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown. Patterson and quarterback Brody Williams also just missed the 100-yard mark, ending with 95 yards on 15 totes and 91 yards and two TDs on 18 touches, respectively.
Hollidaysburg came in with experience against the Wing-T having faced Fort Hill nine times, including a narrow 35-33 defeat last season. Knowing how to stop it and actually stopping it are to separate things entirely.
“They had the ball a lot on offense,” Golden Tigers head coach Homer DeLattre said. “We drove the ball offensively, but we just stalled and didn’t finish drives. ... They were able to force a turnover, our kickoff team struggled. Their kicker did a good job putting us in the corner.
“We were out there on defense a lot it seemed like, and they executed better than us at the end.”
Hansel wasn’t afraid to roll the dice and go for fourth-down conversions on Friday, making 2 of 3 tries. The one failed attempt, however, almost proved to be a decisive one.
With the game tied at 16 during the fourth quarter, the Campers elected to keep their offense on the field on 4th-and-3 on their own 27-yard line. Williams had wideout Isaiah Fields open in the flat, but the pass just missed the mark.
One play later, Hollidaysburg quarterback Tucker Rossman found Caden DeLattre streaking down the right sideline for a 27-yard score to put the Golden Tigers ahead 23-16 with 7:38 left.
Rossman completed 15 of 22 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Wyland was his top target, catching two balls for 94 yards, including an 86-yard first-half TD. DeLattre caught three passes for 68 yards, though he did drop a potential touchdown pass during the first half.
Even though the fourth-down try failed, Hansel didn’t regret the decision.
“I’m a gamer man, I’m going to put the ball in their hands and let them make a play,” he said. “We missed the play. I think it was just a timing issue with Isaiah only being with us for a week.
“Talking to the coaches, everyone’s cramping. If we punt the ball back with that quarterback and the receivers, I didn’t like it. We went for it, and we felt like if they score, there’d be enough time left.”
That’s just what happened, as the Campers marched 80 yards down the field to tie the game, with the key play being a 4th-and-5 on the Hollidaysburg 24. Patterson cut upfield and dragged a defender over the sticks, and one play later, Bratton found paydirt with 3:01 left.
Hansel kept his offense on the field for the go-ahead two-point conversion, but Hollidaysburg called a timeout, and Hansel’s assistants talked him out of going for it, he said.
After Powell recovered his own kickoff and gave the Campers the lead with a field goal, Hollidaysburg had one last chance with a minute remaining.
Hollidaysburg drove the ball near midfield, and Allegany defensive lineman Alex Kennell hit Rossman, who just got the ball away to stop the clock and avoid a game-ending sack. However, the Campers stopped the Golden Tigers on fourth down two plays later to seal the game.
Allegany entered the fourth quarter with a 16-9 lead after Williams capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak with 31 seconds left in the third. The Campers had six first downs on the series alone.
The big play on the drive occurred on 4th-and-9 on the Hollidaysburg 28 when the Campers were the beneficiaries of a pass interference penalty. Williams underthrew Fields near the goal line, but the Hollidaysburg defensive back didn’t give Fields a path to the ball.
Hollidaysburg leveled the score in a hurry. Rossman capped a seven-play, 86-yard drive with a five-yard quarterback keeper that found the end zone to tie the tally at 16-all with 9:57 left.
The first half was just as back-and-forth, as Allegany and Hollidayburg entered the halftime locker room tied at 9-all.
Starting on their own five-yard line down 9-6 with 4:47 left in the second quarter, the Campers drove 83 yards to set up a 25-yard Powell field goal to level the score.
The Campers had 4th-and-1 early in the drive on their own 14, but Hansel went for it and Williams got the first down on a QB keeper. A 33-yard Williams run and a 31-yard Patterson burst got Allegany in range for Powell’s kick.
Powell missed wide left on the first attempt, but Hollidaysburg elected to call a timeout right before the snap, giving Powell a second chance. The junior didn’t miss twice.
Right before Allegany’s tying drive, Wyland appeared to return a punt 61 yards to the house, but the return was called back due to a blindside block behind the play by Hollidaysburg.
Allegany started the game with back-to-back three-and-outs; however, the Campers would find their footing on the third series.
The Campers marched 80 yards on 10 plays, and the drive was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Williams from 10 yards out. The TD gave Allegany a 6-3 lead with 11:56 left in the opening half after the extra point was blocked.
Rossman connected with Wyland two plays from scrimmage later, as Rossman was left wide open after an Allegany defensive back tried to jump the route in vain.
Wyland went 86 yards to the house untouched to give Hollidaysburg a 9-6 lead with 11:22 left in the half. The Campers blocked the PAT.
Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski made a field goal of his own, drilling a 32-yarder that gave the Golden Tigers a 3-0 edge with 4:50 remaining in the opening quarter.
Allegany’s Jackson Resh had a solid first half defensively for the Campers. He recovered a fumble to end a Hollidaysburg drive in the red zone, and he tackled running back Elijah Ransom for a three-yard loss on third-and-short to force the Golden Tigers to kick a field goal.
The Campers narrowly avoided disaster midway through the opening quarter thanks to the quick thinking of their punter Powell. The center snapped it over Powell’s head into the Alco end zone, but he corralled the ball and booted it away to prevent a Hollidaysburg safety or a touchdown.
Allegany finished with a 19 first downs, 17 on the ground, compared to 13 for Hollidaysburg. The Golden Tigers had eight passing and five rushing first downs.
The Campers were penalized two times for 20 yards during the first half but played penalty-free football the rest of the way. Hollidaysburg had five penalties for 69 yards. The Golden Tigers fumbled five times, losing two, and Allegany fumbled just once, which it recovered.
Allegany was without a pair of the area’s best linebackers in Zach Michael and Clay Brode. Michael, a first-team All-Area selection in 2021, is done for the season. Hansel hopes Brode will return to the lineup in the next couple of weeks.
Williams went down with an injury with 10:26 left in the opening half, and it looked more serious than it was. He returned 1:41 later on the same drive.
“Brody’s going to be sore with his knee, he got stepped on, but he’ll be fine,” Hansel said.
Allegany (1-0) will look to ride the momentum into next week, as the Campers hosts Boonsboro at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Allegany won the matchup last year, 17-6, in Washington County.
“They’re going to have more kids than us, but we’ll go in and compete. That’s all you can do.”
