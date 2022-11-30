CUMBERLAND — Allegany College was dominant in a 77-32 win at home on Monday over Allegheny County at Bob Kirk Arena.
The Trojans (2-3) led 40-17 at halftime and had four scorers hit double figures. The Wild Cats (0-1) only had six players see the floor.
Allegany College was led by Ziahya Lomax-Sublett who scored 16 points. Saniya Blakey scored 15, Josie Shuke had 14 and Arissa Rouzer finished with 10.
For Allegheny County, Marina Bell led the team with eight points. M. Pechin scored seven while Kassandra Holland and J. Oree scored six.
The Wild Cats roster was incomplete, first names for most of their scorers were unavailable.
The Trojans host Westmoreland on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
