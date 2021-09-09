CUMBERLAND — With a team-score of 178, Allegany cruised to a Cumberland Cup match victory over Fort Hill at Fore Sisters on Wednesday.
Darian Bauer was the low-medalist shooting a 40 to lead the Campers. Griffin Madden, Jace Patton and Sean Brady all tallied 46’s. Though only the top four scores on each team counted, Aidan Paulman also finished at 48 and CJ Crawford at 52.
Jessalyn Bartlett topped Fort Hill with a 56. Quinn Cohen, Bryce Panone and Alex Kester all finished at 57.
Bishop Walsh only had one golfer so it couldn’t participate in the team standings. Jacob Rossi represented the Spartans shooting a 54.
Allegany and Fort Hill have a match with Keyser, Mountain Ridge and Frankfort at the Cumberland Country Club on Monday at 4 p.m.
Keyser first at Polish Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — Led by Drew Matlick’s 40, Keyser edged a good Southern team by five strokes with a 171 at Polish Pines on Wednesday.
The Rams shot a 176, as Hank Lewis was the second-place medalist with a round of 39. Frankfort was third at 189, followed by Northern (193) and Mountain Ridge (240).
The Huskies’ Chase Taylor was the low medalist with a 38.
Alongside Matlick, all four Keyser golfers contributed steady rounds to put it atop the podium. Dylan Wilson shot a 41, Evan Ack a 43 and Owen Sweitzer a 47.
Southern received a 44 from Brady Canfield, 45 from Gabe Alexander and had three golfers tie with a 48.
Frankfort scores were Landon Moorehead at 43, Chase McCoy at 45, Keegan Bennett at 47 and Bryson Lane at 54.
In addition to Taylor’s low score, Northern’s Geoffrey Glotfelty shot a 49, Eddie Passman shot a 50 and Abe Schilpp shot a 56.
Mountain Ridge was topped by Cameron Shockey and Conner Lyons, who shot 53’s, followed by Olivia Marchbank (65) and Abby Maddy (69).
Southern edges Campers in Oakland
OAKLAND — Though Southern came up short one day later in Keyser, the Rams would not be denied on their home course.
Southern’s Lewis tallied a 38 to be the low-medalist. Aerik Lebon finished at 40, Canfield tallied a 51 and Tucker Cosner clocked in with a 52 as the Rams finished with a 181.
Allegany was four strokes back at 185, led by Bauer’s 39 round. Paulman shot a 43, Patton a 51 and Crawford a 52.
Northern came in third on Tuesday, paced by Taylor who finished at 43. With Passman’s 51, Glotfelty’s 52 and Ayla Speicher’s 58, the Huskies ended the day shooting a 204.
Fort Hill tallied a team score of 256. The Sentinels’ Panone shot a 59, followed by Landon Sturtz (62), Matt Fetters (66) and Cam Zapf (69).
Mountain Ridge only suited three golfers so it wasn’t eligible for team pacing, but Lyons had a solid round with a 48. Shockey was second on the Miners with a 60, followed by Marchbank (70).
