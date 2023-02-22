FROSTBURG — The Allegany junior varsity basketball team won the 21st edition of the Eddie Rogers Memorial Basketball Tournament held at Mountain Ridge on Wednesday night.
The tournament is a tribute to Rogers, a former junior varsity basketball player at Westmar High School who died on January 30, 2000 when a train derailed and hit his home. Rogers was 15.
The tournament raises money for a scholarship in Rogers’ name and has awarded over $25,000 to Mountain Ridge basketball players.
Four teams participated in the tournament with the host Miners welcoming Alco, Northern and Southern.
In the opening round, the Campers beat the Rams 53-28. The Huskies beat the Miners in double overtime 48-46.
Allegany defeated Northern 61-56 in the championship game while Mountain Ridge beat Southern 45-26 in the consolation game.
Seven players were named to the All-tournament team. The champion Campers had three players including Lucas Bahrenberg who was named MVP.
Michael Cannon and Eli Imes also represented Alco on the All-tournament team. Luke Ross and Liam Stewart represented Northern while Brayden Upole represented Southern,
Eli Sibley represented the host Mountain Ridge.
