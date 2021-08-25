SWANTON — Northern’s Chase Taylor was the low medalist, but Allegany’s Darian Bauer had the second-best score and Jace Patton and Griffin Madden tied for third to propel the Campers to victory on Tuesday at Thousand Acres Golf Club.
Bauer shot a 39 to finish comfortable in second, while Patton and Madden both shot a 44. Aidan Paulman shot a 49 to put Allegany’s cumulative score at 176.
Taylor shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Huskies to a second-place finish at 183. Geoffrey Glotfelty and Eddie Passman finished at under 50, shooting 45 and 48, respectively. Abe Schilpp shot a 55.
Southern finished in third place with a 190, with its top four golfers finishing within four strokes of one another — Aerik Lebon shot a 46, Hank Lewis 47, Brady Canfield 48 and Tucker Cosner 49.
Quinn Cohen led fourth-place Fort Hill (239) with a 54, while Max Newman shot a 59, Bryce Panone one stroke higher at 60 and Landon Sturtz finished in 60 shots.
Mountain Ridge (252) was led by Connor Lyons’ 49, while Cameron Shockey shot a 60.
