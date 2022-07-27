CUMBERLAND — With an undefeated season, a third state championship in school history and a finish in the Top 25 of a national poll, Allegany was the unanimous choice to win the 2022 softball Area Championship by a panel of local sportswriters.
The area crown is a record eighth for the Campers and their second in a row.
“It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” said first-year Allegany head coach Dave Winner. “We wanted to win the area. They won it last year, so a lot of the kids wanted to keep it going.”
Allegany (18-0) received all six first-place votes from a panel that included Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski of the Cumberland Times-News; Trevor King of the Garrett County Republican; Nick Carroll of the Hampshire Review and Chapin Jewell of the Mineral News Tribune.
Keyser finished second with 23 votes after a record-setting 30-5 campaign, followed by Petersburg (20-4) with 19 votes, Bishop Walsh (20-6) with 11 and Fort Hill (13-7) with seven.
The Campers also finished the year No. 14 in the final edition of the MaxPreps national softball poll.
The 2021 Campers, coached by Brian Miller, ended as area champions after a 13-1 campaign and a narrow defeat to Patterson Mill in the state championship game.
Allegany also won area titles in 2006, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2018 — all under current Allegany College of Maryland skipper Rick Twigg.
Fort Hill has won the second-most area softball championships with five, followed by Mountain Ridge (4), Southern (3), Petersburg (2) and Frankfort (1).
While last season’s Campers made a miraculous run to get to the state championship game, they came up just short to a powerhouse team with a heralded ace in Madison Knight, a Syracuse commit and Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year.
Allegany wanted to get back and reverse its fate, and that journey began with a thrilling extra-inning win over Keyser in the Campers’ opener. While it was their first game of the season, it would be their toughest test until the championship game.
In Allegany pitcher Abi Britton’s first high school game, the sophomore struck out 17 Golden Tornado battrs and hit the go-ahead two-run home run in extra innings to give the Campers the lead.
Alexa Uphold, playing in her maiden Allegany game after transferring from Northern, pitched a clean eighth inning for the save.
For a young Allegany squad with three freshmen and five sophomores in the everyday starting line-up, it was an impressive showing to overcome an experienced Keyser squad, led by power-hitting shortstop Alexa Shoemaker and power pitchers Rylee Mangold and Charity Wolfe.
“Keyser was as good of a team as we faced all year,” Winner said. “It was the first game, and it was the second-best game we played all year.
“It kind of set the tone. The way the game went, it couldn’t have went any better for us. They tied it in the seventh. For the first game in the year, playing an experienced Keyser team, it kind of gave the kids confidence winning it in the eighth.”
Winner didn’t know exactly what he had at the season’s onset, but it didn’t take him long to find out.
Allegany was hardly tested the rest of the way. The Campers didn’t give up more than three runs in any game, only surrendering that amount in a 15-3 rout of Berkeley Springs the third game of the campaign.
The numbers speak for themselves: Allegany outscored its opponents, 208-13.
“I knew they were all athletic,” Winner said. “I didn’t realize how skilled they were at their positions. After a couple weeks, my expectations, with the pitching we had, were to get to the state championship.”
In the circle, Uphold and Britton finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the area, respectively, in lowest earned run average.
Uphold, a Davis & Elkins signee, finished with an 8-0 record and a 0.31 ERA, allowing two earned runs on 16 hits in 45 innings pitched with 74 strikeouts and nine walks.
Britton, meanwhile, went 10-0 with a 0.39 ERA and she surrendered three earned runs, 16 base hits in 54 frames, striking out 123 and walking six.
The effectiveness of both right-handers allowed Allegany to keep both hurlers fresh, a strategy that paid dividends in the year’s final game.
In a rematch with Patterson Mill, which was riding a 44-game winning streak, the sophomore Britton out-dueled Knight, who would go on to win a second consecutive state Player of the Year honor.
Britton kept the Huskies’ bats at bay, allowing just two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks to power Allegany to a 3-2 victory and a state title. Skyler Porter notched the go-ahead sacrifice fly to score Riley Gallagher, and Ava Strother tacked on an insurance run via a two-out base hit.
While Allegany’s pitching staff was sensational, its offense was arguably better.
The Campers batted .398 as a team and averaged 11.56 runs a game — both of which led the area.
Britton paced the order with a .636 average with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in over the course of just 18 games. Avery Miller (.480), Kylie Hook (.462), Uphold (.426), Gallagher (.375), Porter (.373) and Strother (.352) all finished with averages over .300.
Defensively, Allegany committed just 12 errors all year, and they were even better in the playoffs, making just three.
Freshman shortstop Mackenzie Monahan displayed impressive glovework in her first season at Allegany, and she only got better as the season wore on. Once the playoffs began, Monahan didn’t make an error the rest of the way.
Allegany had just two seniors in the line-up, Uphold and Ryland Kienhofer, so both had to take on a leadership role. Winner said the pair flourished in that setting.
Winner also made sure to credit his assistant coaches: Aaron Britton, Sean Gallagher, Jeremy Strother, Brandon Monahan and Sly Logsdon.
“All the coaches were awesome,” he said. “They were very patient. Jeremy and Brandon worked with the infield, Sly and Sean with the outfield and Aaron was the pitching coach. I could go around in practice and go station to station. They’re guys who were very knowledgeable that I could trust.
“They’re just very good coaches that don’t put down, they build up.”
Allegany will be in a much different position next year. The Campers return eight of their 10 starters, and they’ll have a target on their backs — not just in the area, but as the early Class 1A title favorites.
Everybody starts 0-0, and nobody knows that more than Allegany. If the games were played on paper, the Campers might not have brought home their first state championship since 2010.
“I think we have the right mindset with the kids we have,” Winner said. “I know the coaching staff, we’re not going to think we’re all that. Keyser, Petersburg will be good next year. Bishop Walsh will be a good challenge. St. James is on the schedule, too.
“You have to stay hungry. There’s Patterson Mill, 44 straight wins, probably most people put us as being the underdog. Next year, we’re going to be hopefully in their shoes where somebody wants to beat us.”
