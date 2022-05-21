FROSTBURG — Allegany won the 1A West Region tennis tournament at Mountain Ridge on Saturday, nabbing the top spot in boys singles, girls singles and boys doubles.
Jonathan Nelson (16-1 record on the year) won the boys singles, Sofia Kucher (14-3) took home the girls singles title and the undefeated duo of Chazz Imes and Aiden Paulman (15-0) were the region's top doubles pairing.
"I'm proud of the entire team and the hard work they put in all year," Allegany head coach Zach Ruppert said. "Being able to send both singles players and the boys doubles to states along with the overall team regional championship is a really cool moment.
"Jonathan gets to head to states for the second year in a row and Sofiia, Chazz and Aidan get to experience this for the first time."
Mountain Ridge took second place in the region as the Miners took home the girls doubles championship behind Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan (12-2) and the mixed doubles with Caydence Pennington and Will Haberlein.
All the winning players will compete at the Maryland 1A state tennis tournament on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.
Nelson was dominant in the boys singles, not dropping a single game in any of his matches. Nelson dispatched Mountain Ridge's James Chen in the final. Nelson made it to the state final last year in singles, so the Camper will be heading to the tournament as a major threat.
Kucher won the girls singles over Jovie Breitfeller of Fort Hill in a tough match, 6-3, 6-4.
Kucher looked to be ready to close out the match in the second set up 5-2, but Breitfeller really showed some fight cutting her deficit to 5-4. Kucher was finally able to close out the match by holding serve in a dramatic final game that included numerous deuces.
Imes and Paulman have dominated the area this year in boys doubles and didn't miss a beat in the boys doubles final, beating Brayden Miller and Finnigan Roche from Northern, 6-3, 6-2. This is the duo's first trip to states.
Kirkwood and Duncan brought home the girls doubles title with a powerful, 6-0, 6-0, win over Southern's Alexia Wolf and Isabella Ross.
Kirkwood and Duncan have been on a roll of late, finishing the season strong to win the region title. Their only two losses together this year were in third-set tiebreaks against Clear Spring and Boonsboro, so they are putting together their best tennis at the right time and are looking forward to competing at the state level.
Pennington and Haberlein teamed up in the mixed doubles to beat Allegany's Mia Malamis and Jace Patton, 6-1, 6-4.
Patton was all over the court for Allegany, but the teamwork of Pennington and Haberlein were too much to overcome. Haberlein also ran on the winning 4x800 meter relay team at the regional track meet and is hoping to compete at both tennis and track and field next week and try to find some more hardware.
