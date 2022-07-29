CUMBERLAND, Md. — Entering the season, the hype surrounding Allegany sophomore Abi Britton almost seemed too good to be true.
It was warranted, and then some. Britton was a dominant force in all phases, striking out more than two hitters an inning in the circle while also clubbing an area-best 10 home runs in just 18 games.
After Britton’s sensational sophomore season, in which she helped guide Allegany to its first state championship since 2010, she was voted Player of the Year by the area’s coaches.
It’s Allegany’s record eighth Player of the Year winner, breaking a tie with Fort Hill, which has seven.
“I’m very grateful,” Britton said. “I’m glad that I was able to help my team enough to be recognized with this award. I’m just very thankful for the coaches who voted for me.
“My team was so supportive of me. I’m grateful for coach (Dave) Winner always pushing me and telling me to stay calm. And for my dad for always sitting on the bucket, and staying after practice to help with my pitching.”
Britton received four votes from the eight head coaches who returned All-Area ballots. Mackenzie Kitzmiller (Petersburg), Alexa Uphold (Allegany), Alexa Shoemaker (Keyser) and Avery Miller (Allegany) all received one vote apiece.
Britton is the second consecutive Camper to win the award and fourth in five years. Kyra Pittman, who now graces the diamond at the University of Maryland, captured it in 2018 and 2021.
Shanel Stott, who just wrapped up her junior season at UMBC, was the recipient in 2017.
The lone exception to the Allegany domination was Petersburg ace Carly Cooper, now at George Mason, in 2019. There was no season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now Britton joins the impressive list of winners. During her sophomore campaign, the right-hander was unstoppable in the circle, compiling a 10-0 record, 0.39 ERA and surrendering just 16 hits in 54 innings with 123 strikeouts and six walks.
The only player in the area to have a lower earned-run average during the 2022 softball season was Britton’s teammate Uphold (0.31).
Offensively, Britton led the region with a .636 batting average and hit an area-best 10 home runs. With 40 runs batted in over 18 games, Britton’s 2.22 RBIs per game were also the top mark locally.
Eighteen of Britton’s 35 base hits were for extra bases.
“Abi’s a kid that works hard for what she has,” Allegany head coach Winner said. “She’ll go to practice for two hours, stays after and pitch. She goes to a pitching coach, gets pitching lessons, and her dad’s involved.
“And then you look at her offensive season, with the number of home runs she had in 18 games and her average. I think she also had the best offensive season in the area this season.”
The dynamic between Britton and Uphold was arguably the most important factor in Allegany’s success. The two pitchers shared time in the circle, and both were willing to sacrifice innings to achieve a common goal.
The duo also developed a strong rapport with catcher Riley Gallagher, who has now started two consecutive state championship games behind the plate in just two high school softball seasons.
“They got along very well, and it worked out great,” Winner said of Britton and Uphold. “A lot of kids that have that kind of talent might want to pitch every inning.”
At the biggest stage against powerhouse Patterson Mill — winners of 44 straight games and fueled by Syracuse commit Madison Knight, the two-time Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year — Britton didn’t disappoint.
The sophomore went the distance, allowing two runs on four hits in seven innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
With Allegany clinging to a 3-2 lead with runners on second and third and just one out, Britton drew up back-to-back strikeouts to clinch the title — Allegany’s third in school history.
“I knew going into this season I wanted to be a part of a great Allegany team,” Britton said. “It feels good to be able to continue that tradition. Every girl on our team wants to be a part of that.
“In the offseason, I spent a lot of time at the field and in the bullpen. I was working on all my weaknesses. We spent a lot of time in the gym with (Alco assistant coach) Sean Gallagher and the girls, dedicating myself to the love of the sport. When stuff wasn’t working, I worked on other things.”
Britton, who plays travel ball for Virginia Glory National Willemssen, says she wants to improve her velocity and off-speed pitches this offseason to keep hitters off-balance.
Developing a consistent rise ball and drop ball will help take her game to the next level, she said.
For a player of Britton’s talent, a Division I scholarship is the obvious goal. She still has two more years at Allegany before that, and with eight starters returning, she will have two more years to compete for a state title.
“She’s an exceptional talent and she’s a great kid,” Winner said. “Very supportive of the other kids on the team, and she just wants to get better. She knows what her goals are, to get to a Division I school and be a good college pitcher.
“She has two more years of high school and travel ball. Who knows what her ceiling is.”
