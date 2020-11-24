Wesley Athey, seated second from right, signs his National Letter of Intent to continue to play baseball at Davis & Elkins College Saturday morning at the Hot Stove Complex. Seated, from left to right, mother Stacie Athey, sister Ella Athey, Wesley Athey and father Jeremy Athey. Standing, left to right, Nancy Burkett, grandmother; Gary Burkett, grandfather; Scott Bauer, Allegany High School head baseball coach; Brian Powell assistant coach; Aaron Laffey, Arsenal head baseball coach and Tedd Eirich, Allegany High athletic director.