CUMBERLAND — The hard work has finally paid off for Allegany’s Wes Athey, who signed with Davis & Elkins to play baseball on Saturday.
Athey, a speedy outfielder and a pitcher, inked his National Letter of Intent to become a Senator, accepting both a baseball and academic scholarship.
“Wes deserves it,” Campers head coach Scott Bauer said. “I watched Wes play from coach pitch, to Hot Stove where I coached him. He works really hard, it’s all he wanted, to play at the next level.
“It’s a lesson to all kids out there: He was eager to learn, and he got better because he enjoyed being out there. This should happen to kids like him, and I’m just so happy for him and his family.”
Athey started his Allegany career as a first baseman, but Bauer helped him transition to outfield where he had more potential to play in college.
After an up-and-down sophomore campaign, Athey, like all spring high school athletes, was disappointed to learn that Gov. Larry Hogan had decided to cancel the baseball season. For him, it was a lost opportunity to showcase how much he had improved his swing, plate discipline and approach at the plate.
“Before they shut us down, we scrimmaged twice. His swing had gotten better, you could tell,” Bauer said. “The ball flies off his bat, the exit velocity is there. And he was bigger, refined his body, as kids do when they mature.
“He has a good eye for the ball, and when he does swing he has a violent bat.”
Yet, Athey got back to work. He played for Wheelhouse Arsenal for head coach Aaron Laffey, where he was finally able to display his development.
Athey batted .414 (24-58) with a homer; his 24 hits led the team, and his 10 walks were good for third. For those who watched Athey over the years, it was obvious he had made strides in the box.
“He put in the time this summer when a lot of kids weren’t doing anything,” Bauer said. “He’s gotten better each year because he put in work over the offseason.”
After what he hopes is one more baseball season at Allegany, coronavirus permitting, Athey will play for head coach Tim Miller at Davis & Elkins, who went 4-4 in a shortened season last year. Bauer has no doubt Athey will do whatever’s necessary to make an impact at that level.
“We have kids in this area who have more natural talent,” Bauer said, “but coaches want those kids who show up and work hard. It’s easy to put in the time when you enjoy it.”
