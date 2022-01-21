CUMBERLAND — After winning a starting job as a freshman, Allegany defender Blake Powell one-upped himself in his sophomore campaign, en route to being named Joe Rowan Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach.
Powell is the fifth Allegany player to win the award and the first since Brooke Knieriem in 2012.
“Blake proved himself from Day 1 his freshman season, only to be cut short by COVID,” said Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter. “Blake came back in his sophomore year with a fire and desire to work that was like no other on the team. Blake worked vigorously during every summer conditioning session where he pushed himself and his teammates to get better at the game of soccer and in life. Blake never complained no matter how grueling the summer sessions were or how hot it was outside, he just kept pushing the team to get better.”
Powell’s hard work paid off, leading a back line that yielded the fourth-most goals per game and a 12-6 Allegany team that made it to the state semifinals for the second time in school history and first since 2015.
Fullback is one of the more underappreciated positions on the field, tasked with guarding the flanks while providing support out wide for the offense. In 2021, it was difficult to find a better fullback than Powell, who played both left and right fullback and was often asked to defend the opponent’s better side, and did so at an elite level.
“Blake won 95% of all his challenges and was able to move the ball from the defensive third of the field to the offensive third of the field with great authority,” said Lechliter. “As the season progressed, Blake’s work ethic during practice sessions and games, along with his leadership on and off the field, earned him the spot of full-time captain of the team.
“Blake is only a sophomore, but his leadership on the team proved to be that of a senior. Prior to Blake earning this position, the captain’s armband was given out to the player who performed the best each week at practice, but soon Blake became that player week in and week out. Blake’s leadership ability kept the team focused during practice sessions and games when the team struggled to keep focus.”
At the youth level, everyone wants to play as a forward because they score most of the goals. But, the best players always find ways to score and contribute on offense — Powell did just that.
“Blake would always want to play up top to score goals, but he knew his importance as the right or left defensive wing-back,” said Lechliter. “On occasion, Blake would come out of the game to rest and he would joke with the coaching staff about putting him up top. Blake ended the season with a total of three goals and three assists, all coming from the defensive side of the field.
“Blake’s three goals all came against conference opponents and helped secure the win. The biggest contribution offensively Blake provided the Campers was the ability to move the ball quickly up the field on the outside and serve the ball into players waiting in the penalty box.”
One of Powell’s assists came early in the region final against Mountain Ridge. Just under two minutes into the contest, Powell collected the ball 40 yards from goal and served a pass down the right side in behind the Miners’ defense, finding Mason Salvadge who fired a low shot to the far post that found the side netting for a 1-0 lead. The Campers won the game, 3-1, avenging 2-0 and 2-1 regular-season losses to Mountain Ridge and winning the second region championship in school history.
“Blake is an aggressive player that doesn’t back down from a challenge,” Lechliter said. “His reputation was well known to the opposing teams and they would often attempt to keep the ball away from his side of the field. His stamina to run the field was impressive along with his attitude to be a team player.”
It wasn’t just the soccer field where Powell, who carries a 3.95 GPA, succeeded. He was also the kicker and punter on the varsity football team at Allegany that finished 8-3.
As a kicker, Powell was 19 for 22 on point-after tries, with the three misses being due to bad snaps, and 3 for 4 on field goals. Twelve of his kickoffs went for a touchback.
“Every day Blake would attend soccer practice then grab his football gear, change, and go practice special teams with the football team,” said Lechliter.
Powell also plays basketball and baseball at Allegany, and has played travel soccer for numerous years with Frostburg Soccer Club and, for the past three seasons, AVID Soccer Club.
“Blake is a very well-mannered and disciplined young man who is very deserving of this award,” Lechliter said. “His character shines through on and off the field, in everything he does, and we are proud to have him as part of this team.”
