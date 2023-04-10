CUMBERLAND — The best players are the ones who are coachable and make everyone around them better.
Blake Powell did that — and more — in 2022, en route to being named the Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year award winner as voted by area coaches.
Powell will receive his award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet held on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
“He’s a versatile player, but what really separates him from others is his coachability,” Allegany head coach Blake Geatz said of Powell, who primarily played at leftback for the Campers. “If you give him specific instructions to follow out on the field, he will follow them.”
Powell helped get Geatz’s head coaching career off to a great start, as Allegany went 14-2-1 before falling to Fallston, 3-2, in the state semifinals.
Geatz, who had previously been an assistant on the Allegany coaching staff, first noticed Powell during his time as a player at Frostburg State.
“The first time that I saw Blake play was when I was a player at FSU in the summer of 2019,” Geatz said. “Blake was in middle school at the time and attending one of our summer camps. I remember being impressed by his size and work rate for his age.”
Powell led an Allegany team that finished runners-up in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference following a 1-1 tie and 4-1 loss to conference champs Mountain Ridge, though the Campers avenged the loss when it mattered most, with a 1-0 shutout in the region final.
“Another thing that I really think separates Blake from the majority is his ability to improve those around him,” Geatz added. “We always stress keeping things game speed, whether or not we’re doing a walk-through or scrimmage.
“Blake is a large reason why the intensity and work rate at practice stays at a constant high. If someone is acting out or not playing to the best of their ability, Blake is quick to intervene and shut it down. There’s a universal respect for him that the other players have. It’s something that I think many other high school athletes struggle to obtain.”
Powell, a junior, also thrived on the football field, being named first-team All-Area as a kicker.
He led the area in field goals made with nine and the longest field goal, a 45-yarder during a 45-8 win over Albert Gallatin.
Powell was near-perfect on extra points (31 of 33) and kicked a pair of game-winners against Hollidaysburg and Keyser.
“There were many times, both this season and last, where Blake would participate in a two-hour practice for soccer before immediately going to practice his kicking,” Geatz said. “He’s clearly a kid that strives for perfection in whatever it is he’s doing; that’s something that anybody should appreciate.”
Powell, who was the co-winner of the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021, was voted the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
The junior fullback tallied six goals and nine assists and has been a captain the past two seasons for the Campers.
“He’s grown into a fine young man and I can’t think of anyone better to represent this award,” Geatz concluded. “I’m excited to see what the future has in store for him.”
Powell also plays basketball and baseball, and keeps sharp with soccer during club season with AVID Soccer Club.
Off the field, Powell is involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization at Allegany High and was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.