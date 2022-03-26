CUMBERLAND — To have a good defense starts with a foundation. Lya Smith provided that for Allegany in 2021, en route to being named co-Defensive Player of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News.
Smith shares the award with Southern centerback Maggie Nickel.
Smith’s defensive prowess and technical know-how were vital as the anchor of Allegany’s defense at the central defensive midfielder role.
“Lya is a fast learner both with formation changes and in-game adjustments,” said Allegany head coach Adam Sterne. “She was asked to fill big shoes to step in to the center of the field to play the key center defensive mid position and to play it at her level. We changed formations five times this year, but yet needed to make sure Lya was in a position to defend and counter.”
Despite the trials and tribulations that can come with changing formations so often, Smith never wavered and provided the Campers the balance needed so that she and her teammates didn’t miss a beat.
Although much of what defenders are responsible for don’t show up in the statsheet, Sterne notes how instrumental Smith was in leading Allegany to a 9-5-2 record, which included a 1-1 tie against Class 1A state semifinalist Mountain Ridge, an upset victory over Bishop Walsh at Greenway Avenue Stadium and a playoff takedown of No. 2 seed Northern in the region semifinal.
“She is a physical player that uses her body to maintain defensive control, to take away a ball from her opponent, or to keep an opponent from getting the ball once she possesses it,” Sterne said. “She is that player that will run through a ball regardless how hard it is kicked at her. She wins the 50/50 balls in the air and is the catalyst to start the counterattack from the defensive third of the field. She went out and executed what we asked her to do each and every game.”
Even more impressive than Smith’s performances on the field in 2021 is that it came with just three years of experience playing organized soccer, according to Sterne.
And the best part? She’s only a junior.
“The Lady Campers knew this past season was going to be a rebuilding year for the defense and she made a great foundation to start from,” Sterne added. “Allegany’s team is looking forward to seeing what she will bring to the season next fall.”
Smith was part of the Appalachian United travel team the last two seasons and is part of the newly-formed Forest FC elite girls showcase team, which is comprised of many of the area’s best players. She also thrives in the classroom, sporting a 4.47 GPA and a member of the National Honor Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.