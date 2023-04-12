CUMBERLAND — Like a bantamweight champ, Lya Smith successfully defended her title, as the Allegany defensive midfielder was named for the second year in a row the area Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith will receive her award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet to be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Smith was the only returning Allegany defensive starter to return to her same position from the 2021 season, but took on a new role thanks to a new formation alongside three senior teammates in Adri Meadows, Sam Preaskorn and Olivia Looker.
The senior co-captain stepped up in her new role, preventing opposing teams’ attacks before they got started and helped lead the Campers to their first Class 1A West Region title in school history.
“Lya was asked to read and adjust her position based on the opponent’s top scorer position in the defensive third of the field,” said Allegany head coach Adam Sterne. “Her position was the most fluid spot than in a normal formation set.
“Her game knowledge and foot skill set her apart from others in the area as she would defend, take away and start the counterattack. She was the key player returning into a key position to a sport that she only started to play four years ago.”
Under Smith’s defensive tutelage, the 13-win Campers posted 11 shutouts and yielded just nine goals in 18 games.
After a season-opening 1-1 tie to Northern, Smith and the Alco defense posted three shutouts in its next four games.
The Campers hit a roadblock midseason, with back-to-back 1-1 ties with Bishop Walsh and again with the Huskies, before falling to Mountain Ridge, 2-1.
Allegany ended the drought with a double-overtime 2-1 win at Southern, and that was when the story of the 2022 Allegany Campers began.
A dominating 6-0 win versus BW began an eight-game shutout streak, with the eighth shutout being a 3-0 win over Mardela in the state quarterfinals.
The shutout streak came to a close just 3:27 before regulation in the state semifinals against South Carroll when the Cavs scored on a penalty kick. The Campers lost the game in overtime, 2-1, after their shutout streak spanned 753 minutes.
“Lya was a key part that day in keeping the Cavaliers out of the goal over the first 76 minutes,” Sterne said, “with taking on the leading scorer while being able to still being a big part of the counterattack.”
Smith is the first Allegany girls player to receive any Player of the Year award twice, according to Sterne. Smith shared the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award with Southern’s Maggie Nickel.
Off the field, Smith has a 4.5 GPA and plans to continue her soccer career in the fall at Garrett College.
