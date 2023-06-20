BALTIMORE — Allegany ace Griffin Madden will represent Western Maryland in the Brooks Robinson All-Star game, to be held on June 25 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Madden will play for the North team and is the only representative from Allegany or Garrett County.
Madden becomes the fourth Camper selected for the game, joining his brother Cameron Bratton, Steve Milburn and Adam Schmitt.
The James Madison signee went 6-1 with a 1.93 earned run average, allowing 14 earned runs on 25 hits in 50 2/3 innings pitched this season. The right-hander struck out 80 and walked 27.
At the plate, the 2022 area Player of the Year batted .338 with seven home runs, 29 runs batted in and 33 runs scored.
