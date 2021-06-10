FROSTBURG — Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson and Mountain Ridge’s Rachel Jones won the boys and girls titles of the Maryland Class 1A West Section 1 tennis tournament held Thursday at Mountain Ridge.
Nelson defeated Fort Hill’s Connor Nichols 6-1, 6-2 in the boys final.
Jones beat Allegany’s Sophia Kucher 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Kucher topped Fort Hill’s Allison Schultz in the first round.
Fort Hill’s Abby Mandell and Keli Mandell beat Allegany’s Lauren DeBlock and Jordan Fletcher 6-2, 6-2 in the girls double final after the pair topped Mountain Ridge’s Abbey Lent and Haley Llewellyn in the first round 6-4, 6-3.
The Miners’ Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie defeated Allegany’s Simmy Imes and Aidan Paulman 6-3, 6-1 in the boys doubles final. Imes and Paulman beat Fort Hill’s Bill Swink and Andrew Swink 0-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the first round.
In mixed doubles, Mountain Ridge’s Madi Werner and Connor Lewis defeated Grace Tressler and Dakota Donaldson from Fort Hill 6-0, 6-0 in the final. Werner and Lewis defeated Allegany’s Eve Hutcherson and Liam Brady 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
All of the winners advance to the 1A West Region finals on Saturday at Boonsboro High School.
