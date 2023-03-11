FROSTBURG — Najeh Allen and Caleb Embeya poured in 15 points apiece, as Goretti avoided going winless at the 61st Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, topping Catholic, 52-43, in Saturday's opening game.
The win comes after the Gaels fell to Gonzaga, 77-50, on opening night and to Bullis, 74-42, on Friday, and less than a week after a 59-50 loss to Mount St. Joseph in the Baltimore Catholic League title game.
“Today we came out and competed," Goretti head coach Sidney McCray said. "We played hard. We were coming off a loss to Mount St. Joe’s in the BCL championship last Sunday, so it took us a little while to get going. But they stuck with it.
"The first two games this weekend just weren’t us. Kind of embarrassing on our part, not in the sense of the amount of points we lost by, but the guys didn’t really come out and fight. But today they did that and we finished the season strong.”
Catholic led early, 16-7, after Brayden Thorne and Jaiden Cancela both sank a pair from the line, but Ja'von Tyler answered with a layup for Goretti.
Allen then closed out the opening frame with a personal 5-0 run after a traditional three-point play and a basket from close range in the final seconds, as Catholic led 16-14 after one.
“Najeh is a Swiss Army knife — he just does a little bit of everything for us," McCray said of Allen, who was awarded Most Improved Player in the BCL. "He can guard one through five, he can play one through five. He’s just a kid that’s super tenacious. He just never gives up whether he’s up or down. Plays with emotion when he needs to but keeps a cool head. He’s a coach’s dream, though. He really works his butt off.”
Goretti took its first lead at the 5:42 mark in the second after a 3-pointer from Embeya, and fended off a 4-0 Catholic run to end the half, as the Gaels led 29-27 at the break.
In addition to Embeya's shared team-high point tally, the 6-foot-9 junior forward recorded a game-high seven rebounds.
“Caleb is a guy that’s hard-nosed and tough and he’s playing for the right reasons," McCray said. "He plays with a chip on his shoulder every night. He’s competing and representing his family well back in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He’s just a kid that’s a coach’s dream. He says all the right things and does all the right things.”
The Crusaders' run spilled over into the second half with a personal 5-0 run by Aidan Filippini to start the third, but Goretti answered with a 7-0 run with baskets by Tristan Cook and Tyler before Justin Cheung drained a 3-ball for a 36-32 lead. The Gaels led 39-34 after three.
Allen opened the fourth with a breakaway slam and followed with a layup for a nine-point cushion, giving the Gaels the separation they needed to collect the victory.
“It feels great," McCray said of ending the season with a win. "Winning is one of the best feelings of all time. Just to be in the midst of the caliber of teams and players and coaches that are associated with this tournament, it’s a special deal. I think the guys got a good sense of that. To be able to come out and get a good win and send the seniors out on top and get the underclassmen the chance to play is great.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.