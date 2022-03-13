FROSTBURG — History has a habit of repeating itself. On Saturday afternoon, Mikey Allen proved that to be true.
A day after hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Bishop Walsh over Bishop McNamara, Allen knocked down yet another 3-ball at the right elbow to send the Spartans over Mount St. Joseph, 74-73, at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational.
"You couldn't have written a better script," said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. "It's so great for the community. For Mikey, who works so hard, he's in the gym constantly, he's in the weight room constantly. It's starting to pay off and you can see it. There were a lot of college coaches here and watching on TV that are contacting about him now because they need a shot-maker. Now the word's out. I think he's just going to get better and better."
Bishop Walsh got its first lead 32 seconds into the contest when a Travis Roberts 3-pointer made it a 3-2 ballgame, but the Spartans wouldn't lead again until there were 20.9 seconds to play when Mike Williams III capped off a 6-0 run with a pair of free throws. Williams' freebies put BW ahead, 71-70.
Mount St. Joseph called a timeout with 13.9 seconds left, and another with 7.1 to go when an Austin Abrams pull-up jumper missed the mark — DJ Dormu's rebound try went out of bounds, giving the ball back to the Gaels.
After receiving the inbounds pass, Jonas Sujeta nailed a 3-pointer in the left corner for a 73-71 MSJ lead with 4.2 seconds left.
With the full length of the court to go, Dormu inbounded to Williams, who darted up the left side before cutting toward the center circle out of a double-team, then finding Allen open at the right elbow.
Allen's jumper didn't require a pump fake this time, as the junior guard knocked down the NBA range jumper to make history as the first Bishop Walsh team to win two games in the same ACIT.
"The funniest thing is, I don't even know how to say it," Prete said. "As of last night, they listened in the huddles. We drew the last play up. It was a version of the old Valparaiso play. It was just an incredible group of kids to go through as much as they've gone through and be able to fight back and never give up, I think that's kind of what Bishop Walsh is. Amazing. Amazing."
The Spartans led for less than a minute of game time. What happened in between their first and second leads was an uphill battle.
Mount St. Joseph — who was without Bryson Tucker and Ace Valentine — led 13-8 early on, but Allen knocked down his first shot of the game from beyond the arc to get within two.
After Abrams and Williams traded baskets, the Gaels ended the opening frame on an 8-0 run for a 25-13 lead after one.
A traditional 3-point play by Roberts at 5:19 in the second got the Spartans within 11, but Mount St. Joseph responded with a 6-0 run for its largest lead of the game at 17 points, 33-16.
Allen hit his second 3-pointer in the right corner with two seconds to go before halftime to get BW within 12, 39-27, at the break.
"I think we got into them a little bit, tried to wake them up," Prete said of his halftime team talk. "Shot selection was real poor in 10 out of those 16 minutes. But we were able to hang in there. I just thought we got focused. I think they probably came in and saw Bryson Tucker wasn't on the other side and probably let up a little bit. Sometimes when that happens, the other team actually plays better, and they did tonight. But our guys, they listened, and that's what I was proud of."
"Defense," Allen added of what the difference of the game was. "At first we were slacking on defense, we were taking it easy. We knew their best player wasn't playing. But after halftime, we stepped it up on defense."
While the Bishop Walsh deficit only dwindled by three points across the third quarter, TJ Robinson kept the Spartans afloat with half of the team's 22 points in the frame.
"First of all, he's extremely talented," Prete said. "He's got a knack to score. He's seeing the game better in the halfcourt now when the ball gets rotated. It's a lot easier for him to make a play. You can see he's extremely skilled and stronger than he looks, especially for a sophomore, a natural sophomore that's really a young sophomore. He took a lot of contact in a lot of those layups. It was really good."
MSJ got quick baskets in the opening minute of the fourth quarter for its largest lead of the frame (13), 62-49.
But the Spartans embarked on a 10-2 run with a 3-pointer from Dormu to spark it. Robinson and Abrams then traded baskets before Roberts hit a free throw, Williams got a layup 30 ticks later on a layup in traffic and William Patterson capped it off with a two-handed slam after receiving a swift pass by Robinson.
Tyonne Farrell hit a pair of freebies at the 4:12 mark to put MSJ's lead at 66-59, but Robinson nailed a 3-ball to get BW within four as Prete called a timeout with 3:58 to play.
After the Spartans got within three a few minutes later, Amani Hansberry had a chance to put the Gaels up by six with a traditional 3-point play, but Hansberry's free throw try hit iron and bounced out.
Williams answered with a quick floater and Robinson got a layup with 33.9 to fall while being fouled. Robinson's free throw hit iron; but Dormu, one of the smallest guys on the court by stature but biggest guys in demeanor, got the offensive rebound before the ball made its way to Williams, who drove the lane and hit a pair of free throws for a 71-70 BW lead.
Regardless of how bleak the in-between of the two leads looked for the Spartans, Prete's squad was relentless and never counted itself out.
Roberts, tasked the night before with guarding 6-foot-10 University of Miami signee Favour Aire, found himself guarding forward Amani Hansberry for much of the night.
"For the average eye, they don't understand it," Prete said. "He's guarding Power 5 forwards and centers, and he's a guard. He's not going to do that in college. He's able to sacrifice for the team and that's why he's special. That's why he's always going to be special. He's part of us forever. When guys graduate that have been with us for a while, I go back to the Jalen Millers, Travises, it's so special because they're the ones that helped build the program. They're the ones you remember because they take the time to put in."
Robinson led the Spartans with 18 points, while Roberts tacked on 17, Allen had 15 and Williams poured in 13.
Abrams scored a game-high 26 points for MSJ, with Hanberry tacking on 16 and Farrell added 12.
While Prete and his team will be forever known as the first Bishop Walsh team to win two games in the same ACIT — LaSalle did it twice in the first two ACITs — the Spartans' sights are set on even bigger things.
"I'll just tell you this," Prete said, "the first year we won one, this year we won two, next year you know what's going to happen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.