CUMBERLAND — Mikey Allen scored a game-high 31 points — all in the second half — to highlight a convincing 110-83 win by Bishop Walsh over Scotland Prep on Wednesday night.
Allen, who scored 23 of his team’s 30 points in the fourth quarter, made nine 3-pointers.
Travis Roberts tacked on 20 points on eight field goals, including four from beyond the arc, and Maor Nekrashevich had 19 points on eight baskets, including a trio of threes.
With the game tied at 21 after one, Roberts scored 10 points in the second quarter to help BW to a 45-38 advantage.
The Spartans added 35 points in the third quarter, led by Allen and Nekrashevich with eight apiece, seven from Roberts and six by Will Patterson.
Bishop Walsh (3-2) travels to Bradenton, Florida, this weekend, taking on IMG Academy on Friday in a National Interscholastic Basketball Conference matchup before playing Highland Christian on Saturday.
