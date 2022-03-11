FROSTBURG — Mikey Allen kept shooting and Bishop Walsh kept finding a way, as the hometown guard knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Spartans over Bishop McNamara, 47-46, on Friday in the opening game on Day 2 at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament.
Allen missed every shot he took up until his last two. The sharpshooter made a 3-pointer with just over a minute to go in the third that would’ve given BW a four-point lead, but his foot was out of bounds when he received a pass so the shot was waved off.
Still, Allen kept shooting, and found his stroke when the Spartans needed it most.
“Just proud of them,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Dan Prete. “The big kid down low, Travis (Roberts) having to guard him, I thought it was incredible. We went down and figured out a way to get out of the hole. I really honestly believe that playing in the NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) has gotten to our young guys to where now they can win those games. There’s a learning process with one senior and the rest juniors and sophomores. Those battled-tested moments got us to this point. Early in the year, we don’t win that game, now we do.”
After Bishop McNamara opened the fourth on a 12-5 run, Allen tied the game at 42-42 on a 3-pointer at the left elbow.
McNamara used a 4-0 run to take a 46-42 lead with 51 seconds left, but Mike Williams III hit a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to cut the Spartans’ deficit in half.
Bishop Walsh opted not to foul, which played to its advantage as the Spartans came up with a steal with the clock ticking past 10 seconds left and still trailing by two, 46-44.
DJ Dormu collected a long rebound in the left corner, being double teamed by a pair of McNamara defenders. Dormu, somehow, jumped and threw a one-handed pass to Allen at the right elbow with three seconds left.
Allen got a Mustang to bite on a pump fake, then stepped up confidently to knock down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Bishop Walsh its second ACIT win in its last four games in the ACIT.
“I couldn’t hit a shot all day, but my teammates had confidence in me,” Allen said. “My point guard, he always finds me, he found me on that last shot and I made it.”
Allen’s six-point performance came a day after he had 19, including five 3-pointers, in a 61-57 loss to DeMatha.
“I knew I was going to make it,” Allen said of his thought process when the ball left his hands.
“He hit two in the fourth quarter,” Prete said. “That’s why he’s where he’s at now is because he’s not scared of that moment, that shot. He’s been through so much but he’s not scared of that moment. My shot, I take it.”
Roberts, BW’s senior guard heading to Division I Jacksonville State, was tasked with guarding Favour Aire, signed to Miami, while Aire spent much of the game guarding Roberts.
“I really can’t say enough about Travis,” Prete said. “He’s a guard that’s having to guard a kid going to the ACC. He gave up some of his offense for the team to play some defense. And that’s a senior, that’s why he’s a senior. He understands it.”
Roberts finished with 14 points, while Mike Williams III finished with a team-high and shared game-high 17 — Aire also tallied 17 points.
“Mostly the big man because we play small ball, so keying their big man and getting stops on defense,” Allen added on what the key to victory was.
After losing to DeMatha on opening night thanks to a trio of runs by the Stags, it appeared Bishop Walsh might have been in for a repeat on Friday.
After leading 16-13 at the end of one, and 18-15 after a William Patterson two-handed slam in the opening two minutes of the second quarter, Bishop Walsh was held scoreless the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, Bishop McNamara closed the half on an 11-0 run to take a 26-18 lead.
After an alley-oop to Aire, Roberts knocked down a 3-pointer and Williams hit a layup in traffic to make it a five-point game.
McNamara’s Jeremiah Quigley knocked down a pair of free throws with 4:36 to go in the third before the Spartans answered with an 11-0 run of their own, started by a layup high off the glass by TJ Robinson and, after Allen’s 3-pointer that was waved off, capped off by a pair of free throws from Robinson and one more from Roberts as Bishop Walsh led 34-30 heading into the fourth.
The Spartans turn around and play one more game tomorrow, hoping to win two games in the Alhambra against a to-be-determined opponent.
“We’ll rest and we pray that there’s no snow tomorrow so Bishop Walsh can make history and win two games,” Prete said.
