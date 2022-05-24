COLLEGE PARK — Maryland earned a program-record 13 Big Ten baseball postseason honors, including Big Ten Player and Coach of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday. The Terps’ 13 awards are the most of any team in the Big Ten.
The awards are highlighted by Chris Alleyne taking home Player of The Year, the school’s first conference player of the year since 1992 when Derek Hacopian took home ACC Player of The Year.
Head coach Rob Vaughn earned Coach of the Year honors, becoming the first Maryland head coach to ever to be named a conference’s top coach.
Alleyne has been a force this season, batting .354 with a Big Ten-best 22 home runs and 73 RBIs, along with 23 stolen bases. The Philadelphia native is the first Maryland player ever to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a single season and the first NCAA Division I player to do it since 2018. He is Maryland’s third-ever conference player of the year, joining Hacopian (1992) and Bob Grossman (1972).
Vaughn guided the Terps to their first conference championship in 51 years and a 44-10 regular season record. Those 44 wins are a program record for a single season and includes a program record of 24 home wins and 19 road victories.
Maryland also won every conference series during the regular season for the first time. The fifth-year skipper has the Terps ranked in the top 10 by multiple polls for the first time in school history.
The Terps had six players earn All-Big Ten first team honors, with Alleyne (OF), Ryan Ramsey (SP), Jason Savacool (SP), Nick Lorusso (3B), Kevin Keister (2B) and Matt Shaw (At Large) all earning plaudits. Luke Shliger (C) earned second team honors along with Troy Schreffler Jr. (OF), Maxwell Costes (DH) and Nick Dean (SP).
Ramsey had a tremendous year in his first season as a starter, highlighted by his perfect game on April 29 against Northwestern. The left-hander leads the Big Ten in wins with a 10-0 record and his 2.98 ERA ranks fourth in the league. His .180 batting average against is second in the conference.
Savacool has been equally effective from the bump, boasting a conference-best 2.71 ERA, 93.0 innings pitched and 109 strikeouts.
Lorusso has been sensational at the hot corner in his debut season at Maryland. The Monroe, Connecticut, native is slashing .333/.419/.581 with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs. His infield mate Keister has enjoyed a breakout season, with a slash line of .304/.406/.551 with 13 doubles, eight homers and 38 RBIs predominantly batting in the nine-hole.
Shaw checks in onto the team as an at large selection after starring at shortstop and at the plate. The sophomore slugged 21 home runs, the second most in the Big Ten behind Alleyne, and racked up 63 RBIs while stealing 11 bags. Thirteen of his homers came in Big Ten play, the most of any player in the conference.
Shliger appeared on the second team, after starting every game rotating between catcher on the weekends and designated hitter during midweek games. Shliger is batting .336 with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs. He also leads the team with a .491 on-base percentage.
Schreffler, Costes and Dean rounded out the Terps appearing on the third team. It is Schreffler and Dean’s first All-Big Ten selections, while Costes was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was an All-Big Ten first team pick in 2019.
Redshirt sophomore catcher James Heffley earned Maryland’s Sportsmanship Award, given to a player who has distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
No. 1 seed Maryland opens play in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against No. 8 seed Indiana at Charles Schawb Field in Omaha, Nebraska. Coverage of the entire tournament can be seen on the Big Ten Network
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.