OAKLAND — Allegany swept Southern 3-0 on the road in Oakland on Monday.
The Campers won the three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-12.
Allison Leatherman led Allegany with 19 points. She also had eight digs, five kills, two aces and one assist.
Kinsey Hostetler finished with a double-double. She had 13 points, 12 digs and one ace.
Anika Stylinski led the Campers with 18 assists. She also finished with five digs, four points and one ace.
Ada McFarland finished with 13 kills and four blocks.
Zoey Rhodes had nine points, nine assists, three aces, two digs and one kill.
The JV team also swept the Rams, winning 2-0 with scores of 25-9 and 25-19.
Chloe Deblock finished with 12 points, six aces and five digs. McKenzie Monahan had eight points, two aces, four kills and one dig. Leilani Morgret had seven points, one ace, two digs and three kills.
The Campers face undefeated Calvary Christian on Thursday at home in Cumberland.
