There is a sort of American men’s tennis revolution going on at Wimbledon this year, and it came to a head on Wednesday.
After U.S. men went an incredible 13-3 in first-round matches at the All England Club, Britain’s greatest tennis player, Andy Murray, suffered his first career defeat to American servebot John Isner on Centre Court in the second round.
It wasn’t the same Murray that ended 2016 as the No. 1 player in the world and twice won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, captured a U.S. Open title in 2012 and has two Olympic singles gold medals (2012, 2016).
It hasn’t been for a while.
The 35-year-old Scot has battled hip problems, most recently having it resurface in 2019, but he’s on the way back. After reaching the final in Stuttgart earlier this month, his ranking rose to No. 47. It’s the first time Murray has been in the Top 50 since 2018.
Nonetheless, Murray had never lost to Isner — seeded No. 20 at Wimbledon — carrying an 8-0 career record into the pair’s second-round bout.
Isner, in his usual serve- and forehand-dominant style, boomed 36 aces in a 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory. It was a disappointing result for tennis diehards because it was another example of the physical limitations of Murray in the year 2022.
Isner, who is best known for playing the longest match ever against Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010, followed the match with one of the humblest post-match interviews you’ll ever hear.
“I am most definitely not a better tennis player than Andy Murray. I might have been just a little better than him today. ... And to play as well as I did against one of our greatest players ever, Andy Murray, was a huge accomplishment for me.
“He’s a massive inspiration to each one of us in the locker room, and we’re so lucky to still have him around.”
With seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer sitting this year out, only two men who have ever won the singles tournament are still alive in the draw — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, seeded Nos. 1 and 2 at this year’s championships.
The shifting of the tides has had a positive impact on American tennis. There are currently eight American men in the Top 50 and two more ranked as high as 56.
While there are none ranked higher than No. 14, Taylor Fritz, that level of depth is encouraging, and it’s shown through at the 2022 grass court championships.
Maxime Cressy, ranked No. 45 in the world, tallied a massive upset over No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (5), on Tuesday.
Cressy, who was born in France, used a throwback serve-and-volley style in the spirit of John McEnroe, coming to net a whopping 134 times and winning 95 of those points.
World No. 65 Marcos Giron upset French Open quarterfinalist Holger Rune of Denmark in straight sets, and American journeyman Steve Johnson, ranked 93rd, backed up a walkover against No. 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria with a straight sets win over Brit Ryan Peniston to get into the third round.
So far, there are four American men into the final 32 at Wimbledon: Isner, Johnson, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul. Fritz, Giron, Mackie McDonald, Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima, Jack Sock and Cressy will have a shot to do so today.
Compare that to 2013, when no American man made the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1911.
America might not be back to competing for Grand Slam singles championships yet on the men’s side, but they’re knocking on the door. Someday, somebody not named Nadal, Djokovic, Federer or Murray is going to win one of these things.
Why not us?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.