Hampshire grads Mikhi Anderson and John Hicks continued their torrid outdoor season, and a host of other local track and field athletes set personal bests.
The following competitors, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, made an impact in college last week.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
The former Hampshire Trojan set a West Liberty school record in the 60-meter hurdles, clearing the previous record by a full tenth of a second with an 8.33 in qualifying. Anderson, who finished second in the event after running an 8.37 in the finals at the Doug Raymond Invite, now has the conference’s third-fastest time of the season.
Anderson also competed on the 4x400 relay team and in the high jump. In the relay race, Anderson’s squad got ninth place. Anderson finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 1.85 meters.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, came in sixth in the weight throw at the Darius Dixon Invitational at Liberty University with a throw of 18.76 meters over the weekend.
The sophomore also finished in 25th in the shot put at a mark of 13.03 meters.
For his efforts last week, Hicks was named Atlantic Sun Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors, his first of the season and second career nod. Hicks won the Liberty Open weight throw with a personal-best mark of 19.8 meters — the second-best throw in program history and third-furthest in conference history.
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who’s also played in 46 games over the past four years on the Hilltoppers’ girls soccer squad, is also a multi-event competitor in track and field.
At the Doug Raymond National Qualifier, Brakeall tallied personal bests in the 200-meter dash, 60-meter hurdles and the shot put.
In the 60 hurdles, the senior finished in 10.42 seconds for 24th place, threw the shot put a distance of 8.65 meters for 37th and got 60th in the 200 with a time of 28.01. Brakeall was also a member of West Liberty 4x400 relay team that got 14th place.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A week after setting a personal best in the mile, the multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge set a new high mark in the 3000-meter run at the Doug Raymond National Qualifier.
LePrevost finished in 8:49.12 to place 11th, topping his previous best time of the year (8:56.57) the Frostburg State runner set on Jan. 11 at the YSU College Indoor Invite.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, also set a personal best on the women’s side of the 3000-meter run, finishing in 12:11.28 at the Doug Raymond National Qualifier for 27th place.
Erin Atkinson, Sr., Shenandoah
Atkinson, an Allegany alum, notched a personal record in the 5000-meter run at the VMI Winter Classic. Atkinson crossed the finish line in 18:51.98 for sixth place in the event. The former Camper also competed in the mile, getting 23rd with a time of 5:40.44.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, notched a pair of personal bests in the 60-meter dash and triple jump over the weekend. Elmer’s prelim time of 7.14 is the lowest of his career, and his 7.27 in the final allowed him to get seventh place in the 60.
Elmer went a distance of 12.68 meters for a personal record triple jump, finished ninth on the 4x400 relay team, and clocked in at 39th in the 200-meter dash with a 23.72 finish.
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, clocked in at 19:10.57 in the 5000-meter run to get 15th place at the Doug Raymond National Qualifer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.