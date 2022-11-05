SHORT GAP, W.Va. — John Anderson III picked quite a time to have a four-touchdown, 200-plus yard game on offense along with a dominant performance on defense.
Fortunately for Frankfort, it came Friday night in the Mineral Bowl, as the No. 3 Falcons defeated No. 5 Keyser, 32-14.
“I’m just very proud of the kids and the way they played,” said Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman. “I thought we were physical. We executed well. You can’t say enough about John Anderson coming in and learning halfback this week and doing what he did was phenomenal. You’ve got to give the line credit. It was a great team effort, a great team win. Just tickled to death for our kids.”
Anderson finished with 14 carries for 199 yards and three catches for 38 yards, as well as an interception on defense, to lead the Falcons.
“It means a lot,” Anderson said. “Frankfort vs. Keyser is the biggest game in my heart, in my opinion, so might as well play my heart out.”
After the teams exchanged punts to open the game, Anderson and Tyrique Powell had back-to-back nine-yard runs to kick off Frankfort’s second drive.
Later in the drive, quarterback Luke Robinette hit Cameron Layton on a slant pattern for a 35-yard gain before Anderson followed up with a 23-yard scamper to put the ball at the Keyser 5.
From there, Anderson capped off the 92-yard drive on the ground, with Rhett Sensabaugh’s point-after try giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead at 2:30.
Keyser initially picked up a first down on the ensuing drive with a quarterback sneak by Logan Rotruck on fourth-and-1, but it was called back on an illegal shift.
Instead, Keyser punted as the first quarter neared its end, with the boot going out of bounds at the Frankfort 26.
Anderson got the Falcons into Keyser territory on the final play with a 32-yard run, then Powell followed up with a 34-yard gain on the first play of the second quarter.
Two plays later, Anderson crossed the goal line on a five-yard run. The PAT was no good, giving Frankfort a 13-0 lead.
A point of emphasis going into the game for Keyser was sustaining drives. But, its inability to do so in the opening half came back to haunt the Tornado — their longest drive of the opening 24 minutes spanned 3:30, ending with a turnover on downs at the Frankfort 40 with 7:33 to go in the second quarter.
“We did it a little bit better in the second half, but we still didn’t do it to the level we needed to,” Keyser head coach Derek Stephen said. “That reflects on the score. When we have to punt and we have to do that type of stuff, it’s hard to win games when you have to do that. We didn’t do it to the level we needed to today.”
After the turnover on downs, the Frankfort offense got back to work on an eight-play, 60-yard drive that was capped off with a one-yard run by Luke Robinette for a 19-0 lead heading into halftime.
“We can score that many points in a half,” Stephen said. “That’s nothing new. We’ve just got to come out and keep fighting. I thought they did a good job in the second half. We just missed a few tackles and gave up big plays in the second half and put ourselves right back in the hole that we clawed out of.”
Keyser got the ball to start the second half and moved the chains thanks to a 13-yard run by Anthony Mele. Two plays later, however, Anderson picked off a pass at the Frankfort 19 and returned it 23 yards.
Anderson scored his third TD on the final offensive play in the third quarter on a 5-yard run to put Frankfort in front 25-0 after a missed PAT.
“It was really fun,” Anderson said. “I know it’s my last year and I wanted to play my hardest. And also play for my brother (Rocky Fontenot), he’s out right now. I played my heart out for him and especially for Frankfort. It’s my last year, so I might as well give it a home run hit.”
Anderson provided that home run hit just after the midway point in the fourth quarter.
Following a Keyser drive that stalled at the Frankfort 14, Anderson broke through the line and outpaced the secondary for an 86-yard score. Hunter Shreve booted the PAT to give Frankfort its final points.
Anderson provided a major solution to a massive void with Parker VanMeter, who was the team’s leading rusher entering Friday.
“It really hurt because we really did need him,” Anderson said. “But also as a captain, as a leader, I’ve got to step up and play my hardest. This whole week, I learned as fast as I possibly can because my brother was out.”
“He hurt his ankle last week in the game and it’s still a little tender,” Whiteman said about VanMeter. “There’s no way he could’ve made it through tonight. But hopefully we’ll get him back for the playoffs.”
Tristen Root led the Golden Tornado with 131 yards on 22 carries. He opened Keyser’s scoring at 8:30 in the fourth on a nine-yard run. The two-point run failed.
Keyser kicked and recovered an onside kick following the score, but the drive ended at the Frankfort 14.
Following Anderson’s fourth touchdown, Chris Furey put the score at its final with a 10-yard touchdown catch from Rotruck. The two connected again on a two-point pass with 3:33 to play, and Frankfort ran out the clock from there.
Needing a win to get into the playoffs, Keyser’s season ends at 5-5 for the second year in a row.
“We just told the young guys: they set the bar pretty high,” Stephen said of his seniors. “A lot of them played a lot of downs for us. A lot of them have been my starters since I’ve been here.
“They’ve played a lot of downs and I’m going to miss them because they were guys you could lean on. They worked hard, they pushed the other guys. They set a high standard for those guys.”
The Falcons needed big plays from everyone on both sides of the ball with VanMeter out, and got it. Powell was Frankfort’s second-leading rusher with 11 carries for 78 yards and had a sack to push back the Tornado on the drive prior to Robinette’s touchdown. Alex Smith returned the opening kickoff 43 yards to the Keyser 42. Logan Athey was batting down passes in the Frankfort secondary.
“That’s the beauty of it and that’s what I’ve always loved about being at Frankfort,” Whiteman said of his team’s selflessness. “As coaches, we’ve got to preach team all the time. But these kids buy in to it and they believe in team, they believe in each other. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win. When you get a team like that, it’s just phenomenal. There’s a lot less drama and it just helps your team so much.”
The win checks off another one of Whiteman’s goals at the start of every season, which is to have a winning record, beat Keyser, make the playoffs and then have success once reaching the playoffs.
So far? Three out of four.
Frankfort (9-1) is projected to finish as the No. 5 seed in Class AA and will host No. 12 Nicholas County.
“First of all I’m really happy that we achieved those three goals that we always shoot for,” Whiteman said. “We just need to keep working hard. We’ve got to get Parker healthy.
“We’ve just got to keep being a team, doing what we do and go from there. That’s all we’ve got to do. We’ve just got to keep working and playing the way we play and stay focused. That’s the bottom line.”
