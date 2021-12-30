FROSTBURG, Md. — Just over two weeks after the departure of DeLane Fitzgerald, Frostburg State has named Angelo Luvara as its interim head football coach. Luvara has been an assistant coach at Frostburg since 2013, including spending the last seven years coaching the offensive line.
On Dec. 14, Fitzgerald was named head coach at FCS school Southern Utah.
Fitzgerald spent the previous eight seasons at Frostburg State, winning a school-record 62 games.
Luvara has been on the Bobcats’ coaching staff since 2013 when he began coaching the quarterbacks. A year later he was working with tackles and tight ends before becoming the O-line coach.
Luvara was the head coach at Berkeley Springs in the 13 years prior to joining the staff at Frostburg. As the HC of the Indians, he compiled a 53-81 record with three playoff appearances, including the first playoff berth in school history.
Prior to his time at Berkeley Springs, Luvara was the head coach at Potomac State College for 21 years before its football program was shut down in 1999.
A native of Pittsburgh, he attended South Hills Catholic High School and then Potomac State College, where he played offensive guard and linebacker. He graduated from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va. Luvara’s son, Gabe, is the offensive coordinator at Robert Morris.
