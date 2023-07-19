CUMBERLAND — After two of his teammates committed within the last week, Allegany College of Maryland catcher Hunter Fiori announced his commitment to Division II California University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
Fiori joins teammates Noah Williamson and Kobe White as Trojans who recently committed to four year colleges . Williamson is heading to Ohio State and White will play for Stephen F. Austin.
Fiori originally committed to the University of North Alabama out of high school, but redshirted and joined ACM as a sophomore.
In his only season as a Trojan, Fiori slashed .341/.413/.484. He recorded 31 hits in 91 at-bats with seven doubles and two home runs.
One of his doubles completed a five-run comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning in Allegany’s 8-3 win over WVU Potomac State College on March 30.
Fiori also drove in 26 RBI and walked 11 times with 18 strikeouts.
Fiori will play for Vulcans head coach Mike Conte who enters his 28th season leading California. Conte has a 736-515-4 career record.
This spring, the Vulcans finished 29-21 overall and 15-13 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Fiori helped Allegany finish 28-21 overall and 13-11 in NJCAA Region 20. He played under head coach Mason Heyne and assistant coach Dave Rinehart Jr.
