Cali Kobasiar won a Mountain East Conference championship in the pool, and a host of other local athletes shined in Olympic sports last week.
The following performers, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, stood out in college last week:
Cali Kobasiar, So., Frostburg State
A Hampshire graduate, Kobasiar played an integral part in helping Frostburg State win the Mountain East Conference women’s swimming title — the first in school history.
Kobasiar was part of a first-team All-Conference 400 medley relay and was second-team All-MEC both in the 100 breaststroke and as a member of the 200 medley relay.
FSU’s 400 medley squad edged out Notre Dame by less than a second (4:02.39 to 4:02.98) to top the conference. Notre Dame edged Kobasiar’s 200 relay team.
In the 100 breaststroke, Kobasiar swam the conference’s second-fastest time with a 1:09.59 behind only Jaybreona Foster of Notre Dame (1:08.21).
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who’s also played in 46 games over the past four years on the Hilltoppers’ women’s soccer squad, set a personal best in the pentathlon at the Mountain East Conference Indoor Championships over the weekend.
Brakeall finished third in the event with a mark of 2,592. In the individual disciplines, Brakeall checked in at second in the 60-meter hurdles (10.05) and the 800 (2:40.42), third in the long jump (4.44m), and fifth in the shot put (8.6m) and high jump (1.36m).
Brakeall also competed on the 4x400 relay team that got eighth and placed 11th in the long jump.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
A week after breaking the West Liberty 60-meter hurdle record, the former Hampshire Trojan did it again at the MEC championships during prelims. Anderson had the second-fastest time in qualifying with a mark of 8.22 seconds, though he crossed the finish line in 8.39 in the finals to get third place.
Anderson also competed in the high jump, where he placed ninth after clearing 1.85 meters.
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a former thrower at Allegany, got third place in the weight throw at the MEC championships with a throw of 14.35 meters over the weekend. Bradburn also finished in 12th in the shot put with a distance of 9.38 meters.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge, LePrevost had a personal best time in the 3000-meter run at the MEC Indoor Championships with a time of 8:46.50 to place ninth. LePrevost shaved nearly three seconds off his time from the Doug Raymond National Qualifier the prior weekend.
Ryann Bennett, Fr., James Madison
Bennett, a former discus state champion and shot put medalist at Fort Hill, placed 15th in the shot put with a throw of 11.33 meters at the Virginia Tech Challenge over the weekend.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, finished in seventh place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.15 seconds at the MEC championships over the weekend. Elmer also had a triple jump of 12.17 meters to finish 14th in the conference.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, set a new personal best in the 3000-meter run at the MEC championships. Muir crossed the finish line in 11:42.39 to get 14th place in the conference. Muir got 10th in the 5000-meter run with a time of 20:13.90.
