LANDOVER, Md. — Area track and field athletes are slated to compete in 24 events at the Class 1A championships on Saturday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
Local competitors have qualified for the following events:
Girls 100M
Avery Miller of Allegany is the No. 2 seed. Lillian Argabrite of Southern also qualified for the finals. Diamond Richardson of Surratsville, a Texas State University commit, is the top seed.
Boys 100M
Tavin Willis and Tanner Wertz of Fort Hill will compete. Brody Buffington of Catoctin is the top seed.
Girls 200M
Olivia Bostic of Mountain ridge qualified. Malia Odoms of Largo is seeded No. 1.
Boys 200M
The top seed is Brody Buffington of Catoctin. Xavier Twyman of Mountain Ridge also qualified.
Girls 400M
Allegany’s Miller is the top seed. She should face stiff competition from Laila Gaynor of Western Tech, who is committed to run next year at Alabama A&M.
Boys 400M
Devante Ross of Northern and Will Stark of Mountain Ridge will compete, and Cameron Rejonis of Smithsburg is seeded first.
Girls 800M
Miller and Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge are the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. They finished just .09 seconds apart in the 1A West Championship Meet. Lydia Nelson and Sophia Brown of Northern and Kate Cornwell of Allegany will also compete.
Boys 800M
Ashton Sober of Northern is the No. 2 seed. Casey Culler and Reis Howard of Mountain Ridge will also be running. The top seed is John Condon of Cambridge-South Dorchester.
Girls 1600M
Delaney and Nelson are the top two seeds. Arrisyn Amtower of Northern and Kamryn Rice of Fort Hill will also compete.
Boys 1600M
Cambridge South Dorchester’s John Condon is the No. 1 seed. The No. 2 seed, Ethyn Peck of Northern, will compete alongside his teammate Matthew Yoder and Culler.
Girls 100M Hurdles
Top-seeded Brookylne Noel of Fort Hill will compete against teammate Alissa Breeding and Argabrite.
Boys 110M Hurdles
Mason Reed and Ethan Wilt of Mountain Ridge will be competing along with Daniel Gregory of Allegany and Cawann Clark of Southern. Mardela’s Jaden Shelton is the top seed.
Girls 300M Hurdles
Argabrite, Samantha Preaskorn of Allegany and Mountain Ridge’s Annabeth Hughes will all compete. The top seed is Ayniah Fersner of Largo.
Boys 300M Hurdles
Jaden Shelton of Mardela is the top seed. Reed, the third seed. Wilt and Clark also qualified.
Girls 4x100 Relay
Largo is the No. 1 seed. Mountain Ridge (Bostic, Hughes, Cierra Copper, Reese Rizzo) and Southern (Morgan Guynn, Elizabeth Wolff, Courtney Johnson, Miranda Franklin) will also compete.
Boys 4x100 Relay
Mountain Ridge (Drew Haberlein, Mason Rounds, Nathaniel Washington, Twyman) and Fort Hill (Tanner Wertz, Blake White, Anthony Palmisano, Willis) have qualified. Brunswick is seeded first.
Girls 4x400
Mountain Ridge (Sydney Snyder, Rizzo, Cierra Cooper, Bostic), Northern (Arrisyn Amtower, Minka Amtower, Malea Fullerton, Sophia Brown) and Southern (Abbi Harsh, Danielle Brobst, Katherine Dawson, Abby Butina) will be competing. The top seed is South Carroll.
Boys 4x400 Relay
Northern’s team of Devante Ross, Peck, Derek Bittinger and Sober will be the top seed. Mountain Ridge (Wilt, Stark, Reed, Howard) and Southern (George Musselman, Noah Beakes, Gabe Hebb, Dominic Burgess) will compete as well.
Girls shot put
Allegany’s Brandi Gochenauer is the top seed. She will be joined in the competition by Carly Bennett and Alayzia Trimble of Fort Hill.
Girls high jump
Noel and Maeleigh Plummer of Fort Hill qualified along with Reghan Sivic of Mountain Ridge. Ashleigh Porter of Francis Scott Key is the top seed.
Girls long jump
Miller is the top seed. She will receive competition from Noel and Plummer, Kaylee Bowser of Northern and teammate Sierra Campbell.
Boys triple jump
Jaimere Guy of Perryville will be the top seed in the only event without an area representative. Guy had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown against Mountain Ridge in the Miners’ 63-14 victory in the state semifinals.
Boys discus
The top seed will be Carter Hess of Fort Hill. Connor Sevinsky and Aubrey Russ will compete for Allegany. Brayden Sines will represent the Sentinels as well.
Boys pole vault
The No. 2 seed Tre Dewitt, and he’ll compete along with teammates Evan Sisler and Landon Grady of Southern. Andrew Ketterman and Chris Clise will compete for Mountain Ridge. Peyton Thomas of South Carroll is the top seed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.