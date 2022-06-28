Area Championship

2022 — Allegany, 19-2, Jon Irons

2021 — Northern, 17-3, Phil Carr

— Moorefield, 22-5, Wade Armentrout

2020 — No season due to COVID-19 pandemic

2019 — Frankfort, 27-6, Matt Miller

2018 — Frankfort, 23-7, Matt Miller

2017 — Southern, 13-6, Dan Holler

2016 — Frankfort, 20-11, Matt Miller

2015 — Allegany, 19-4, Scott Bauer

2014 — Allegany, 19-2, Scott Bauer

2013 — Hampshire, 25-4, Chad Van Meter

2012 — Mountain Ridge, 18-7, John O'Neal

2011 — Mountain Ridge, 15-4, John O'Neal

2010 — Frankfort, 28-8, Joe Alkire

2009 — Northern, 15-2, Phil Carr

2008 — Northern, 17-2, Phil Carr

2007 — Northern, 22-2, Phil Carr

2006 — East Hardy, 29-2, Raymond Snapp

2005 — Frankfort, 24-7, Tim Foley

2004 — Southern, 17-2, Jim Bosley

2003 — Southern, 17-3, Jim Bosley

2002 — Southern, 21-1, Jim Bosley

2001 — Frankfort, 29-2, Tim Foley

2000 — Pendleton Co., 34-3, Sam Yokum

1999 — Fort Hill, 17-4, Tom Merritt

1998 — Moorefield, 26-4, Charles Landes

— Southern, 16-5, Jim Bosley

1997 — Southern, 12-5, Jim Bosley

1996 — Southern, 21-2, Jim Bosley

1995 — Southern, 16-4, Jim Bosley

1994 — Southern, 17-1, Jim Bosley

1993 — Petersburg, 20-4, Joe Mohr

1992 — Allegany, 16-5, Toby Eirich

1991 — Allegany, 17-5, Toby Eirich

1990 — Allegany, 17-5, Toby Eirich

1989 — Mount Savage, 13-3, Joe Carter

1988 — Southern, 18-3, Jim Bosley

1987 — Southern, 16-3, Jim Bosley

