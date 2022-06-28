Area Championship
2022 — Allegany, 19-2, Jon Irons
2021 — Northern, 17-3, Phil Carr
— Moorefield, 22-5, Wade Armentrout
2020 — No season due to COVID-19 pandemic
2019 — Frankfort, 27-6, Matt Miller
2018 — Frankfort, 23-7, Matt Miller
2017 — Southern, 13-6, Dan Holler
2016 — Frankfort, 20-11, Matt Miller
2015 — Allegany, 19-4, Scott Bauer
2014 — Allegany, 19-2, Scott Bauer
2013 — Hampshire, 25-4, Chad Van Meter
2012 — Mountain Ridge, 18-7, John O'Neal
2011 — Mountain Ridge, 15-4, John O'Neal
2010 — Frankfort, 28-8, Joe Alkire
2009 — Northern, 15-2, Phil Carr
2008 — Northern, 17-2, Phil Carr
2007 — Northern, 22-2, Phil Carr
2006 — East Hardy, 29-2, Raymond Snapp
2005 — Frankfort, 24-7, Tim Foley
2004 — Southern, 17-2, Jim Bosley
2003 — Southern, 17-3, Jim Bosley
2002 — Southern, 21-1, Jim Bosley
2001 — Frankfort, 29-2, Tim Foley
2000 — Pendleton Co., 34-3, Sam Yokum
1999 — Fort Hill, 17-4, Tom Merritt
1998 — Moorefield, 26-4, Charles Landes
— Southern, 16-5, Jim Bosley
1997 — Southern, 12-5, Jim Bosley
1996 — Southern, 21-2, Jim Bosley
1995 — Southern, 16-4, Jim Bosley
1994 — Southern, 17-1, Jim Bosley
1993 — Petersburg, 20-4, Joe Mohr
1992 — Allegany, 16-5, Toby Eirich
1991 — Allegany, 17-5, Toby Eirich
1990 — Allegany, 17-5, Toby Eirich
1989 — Mount Savage, 13-3, Joe Carter
1988 — Southern, 18-3, Jim Bosley
1987 — Southern, 16-3, Jim Bosley
