CUMBERLAND — Area champions Allegany, backed by a pair of award winners, and Mountain Ridge each placed four players on the 2022 girls soccer All-Area first team.
Allegany was a near-unanimous choice as the area’s top team, receiving six of seven first-place votes.
Hampshire, who received the other first-place vote, tied with Mountain Ridge for second.
The Garrett County schools, Northern and Southern, rounded out of the top five at fourth and fifth, respectively. Keyser, who received three points in the poll, finished one point shy of the top five behind the Rams.
The poll was comprised of area sportswriters Kyle Bennett, Alex Rychwalski, Jeff Landes and Jordan Kendall (Cumberland Times-News), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune).
The All-Area field was determined by area head coaches at a meeting following the season.
All award winners, who are automatic first-teamers, have been covered in previous separate stories.
Allegany placed four on the first team, including award winners Avery Miller (Player of the Year) and Lya Smith (Defensive Player of the Year), in addition to Olivia Looker and Myia Miller.
Mountain Ridge’s first-team selections, in addition to Offensive Player of the Year Sydney Snyder, are CiCi Cooper, Bayleigh Lamberson and Meredith Munday.
Hampshire placed two on the first team, led by Hannah Ault and Hailee Jenkins.
Northern also had a dynamic duo on the All-Area first team, with Emma Hostetler and Kaylee Bowser being named to the squad.
Southern put a pair on the first team in Maggie Nickel and Natalie Warne.
Fort Hill rounded out the first-team players with Lindsey Ternent, who was voted Goalkeeper of the Year.
Second teamers are Adri Meadors (Allegany), Autumn Hoppert (Bishop Walsh), Carly Bennett (Fort Hill), Kendall Kelly (Frankfort), Izzy Blomquist (Hampshire), Rylee Staggs (Keyser), Isabelle Yoder (Northern), Lexie Simpson (Mountain Ridge) and Madelynn Artice (Southern).
Players named honorable mention include Sam Preaskorn (Allegany), Cathy Cessna (Bishop Walsh), Becky Mullenax (Fort Hill), Dani Buckler and Bailey Saville (Hampshire), Morgan Pratt (Keyser), Lydia Nelson (Northern), Isabella Robison (Mountain Ridge) and Bayleigh Hawk (Southern).
Olivia Looker
Looker, a senior transfer from Fort Hill, made an immediate impact with the Campers, anchoring the defense as a sweeper, which was a massive hole that Allegany needed to fill heading into the 2022 season.
“This season, we knew we could not run the same formations as last year because of the lack of experience we would have to send out on the pitch,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “But I knew immediately where we needed Olivia to play.”
Looker played an integral role in just about every facet of Allegany’s play, playing the last line of defense before goalkeeper Shylah Taylor, in addition to throw-in and corner kick duties.
The senior was part of a Camper defense that yielded just nine goals and produced 11 shutouts in 18 games, including a streak of 753 minutes without conceding. She also tallied one goal and six assists.
Myia Miller
Miller, a central midfielder, broke onto the scene in a big way for the 13-win Campers while battling through injuries.
Miller tallied three goals and five assists during her freshman campaign.
“I can’t wait to see what Myia accomplishes in her next three years in high school soccer,” Sterne said. “She was asked this year to step into Jordan Chaney’s position, which were huge shoes to fill, and she didn’t disappoint.
“It is a lot to ask a freshman to do what she did for us this year and the ways she contributed with her hustle, sacrifice, throw-ins and precision of kicks was a huge part in our success this year.”
Sterne highlighted two memorable moments from Miller’s freshman season, with the first being a direct kick from 30 yards out that tied the game 1-1 against Northern during the teams’ second meeting of the regular season.
The game ended in a tie, and later proved relevant toward playoff seeding, allowing the Campers to host the Huskies in the Class 1A West Region semifinals, when Allegany won 2-0.
In the region final came Miller’s next notable moment in 2022, when Miller tallied the assist on Ellena Nelson’s game-winning goal in overtime to propel the Campers to their first Class 1A West Region crown in school history.
CiCi Cooper
Cooper, a senior midfielder, tallied five goals and four assists in 14 games played for the 13-3 Miners.
“CiCi had a great senior season,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “She was a force in the middle for us. She helped to start the attack on offense and kept the attack away from our back line on defense.
“CiCi was able to hold the attack on our offensive end to help take away pressure on our defense. Filling her shoes in 2023 will be extremely difficult.”
Bayleigh Lamberson
Lamberson, a senior goalkeeper, posted an 84.21% save percentage, yielding nine goals and stopping 48 of 57 shots.
“Bayleigh was the anchor to our defense,” Snyder said. “She set our defense and positioned the girls where they needed to be. She was a leader on the backside.
“She is definitely a huge reason why we have been successful in my two years of coaching. She will truly be missed for not only playing in the goal, but the leadership she provided our defense.”
Lamberson was voted Goalkeeper of the Year as a junior in 2021.
Meredith Munday
Munday, a junior forward, was a formidable partner in attack with Sydney Snyder, notching 12 goals and a trio of assists.
“Meredith had a great season,” coach Snyder said. “She not only has the ability to beat you on the outside with her speed, but she can also maneuver through a defense to deliver quality crosses.
“We had the luxury of flipping her to both sides of the field to attack defenses weaker sides at times. She can finish with either foot. I look for great things from Meredith for her senior season.”
Hannah Ault
Ault, a senior forward, led the Hampshire attack with 15 goals and 12 assists.
The Trojans, led by Ault, finished a win shy of making the Class AAA state tournament.
Ault was also named the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year.
Hailee Jenkins
Jenkins, a junior goalkeeper, was phenomenal between the posts for the 14-win Trojans.
Jenkins posted 11 shutouts on the year, including four straight over a span of eight days when Hampshire beat Musselman (1-0), Spring Mills (3-0) and Martinsburg (1-0), as well as a goalless tie with Hedgesville.
The junior keeper was also named to the All-PVC team.
Emma Hostetler
Hostetler followed up on a breakout freshman campaign by being named to All-Area first team for the second consecutive season.
The sophomore played through injury, which required postseason surgery, to finish with eight goals and 10 assists in 13 games.
“She once again found herself as the catalyst of the Lady Husky attack despite being the focal point of opposing defenses,” Northern head coach Gregg Hostetler said. “With first-class ball skills and non-stop hustle, she continues to find herself among the area’s top offensive players.”
Kaylee Bowser
Bowser, a sophomore defender, led a Northern (7-3-3) defense that yielded 13 goals and posted six shutouts.
“A gritty and hard-nosed player, Bowser was tasked with shutting down the opponent’s top offensive threat game in and game out,” Hostetler said.
Maggie Nickel
Nickel, a senior defender, played an integral role in a Southern team who posted four shutouts in its five wins.
Nickel was a four-year starter for the Rams, being deployed as a center back as a junior and senior after playing fullback her first two seasons.
Nickel shared last year’s Defensive Player of the Year award with Allegany’s Lya Smith.
Natalie Warne
Warne, an outside midfielder, led the 5-10 Rams in assists in 2022.
A senior captain, she was a four-year starter in Oakland and a member of the 2021 All-Area first team.
