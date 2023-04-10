CUMBERLAND — Area champions Allegany placed four on the first team and Mountain Ridge placed three award winners on the All-Area top team.
The Campers were voted No. 1 in the final area poll, with six of seven first-place votes, to capture the 2022 area championship.
Mountain Ridge was second with one first-place vote, Frankfort finished third, Hampshire was fourth and Calvary rounded out the poll at No. 5. Bishop Walsh also received a fifth-place vote.
The poll was comprised of area sportswriters Kyle Bennett, Alex Rychwalski, Jeff Landes and Jordan Kendall (Cumberland Times-News), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune).
The All-Area field was determined by area head coaches at a meeting following the season.
All award winners have been covered in previous separate stories.
The Campers’ selections are headlined by Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year winner Blake Powell, followed by Jace Patton, Mason Salvadge and Caedon Wallace.
The Miners’ first-teamers are Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year winner Evan Cook, Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year recipient Sam Rose and Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year winner Ethan Wilt.
Frankfort’s first-teamers are Carson Adams and Levi Sgaggero.
Hampshire also placed two on the first team in seniors Dominic Strawn and Brady Pyles.
Calvary rounded out the first team with the duo of Luke Reed and Eli Leith.
Named to the second team are Bryce Madden (Allegany), Cam Hein (Bishop Walsh), Levi Carrington (Calvary), Kolton Whorton (Fort Hill), Cam Lynch (Frankfort), Mason Hott (Hampshire), Matthew Junkins (Keyser) and Drew Haberlein (Mountain Ridge).
Honorable mention players are Liam Mowbray (Allegany), Noah Robinette (Calvary), Braxton Pyles (Frankfort), Eli Embrey (Hampshire) and Charlie Simpson (Mountain Ridge).
Northern and Southern did not submit nominees.
Jace Patton
Patton flanked the right side at fullback opposite of Powell in 2022, providing a key role in the Campers’ high-octane offense.
“What Jace doesn’t have in size, he makes up for in aggression and grit,” Allegany head coach Blake Geatz said of Patton, who also played as a defensive midfielder at times in 2022.
The production Allegany received from its fullbacks was much higher than one would expect. In addition to Powell’s six goals and nine assists, Patton provided seven goals and just as many assists at rightback.
“We didn’t keep stats for tackles this season,” Geatz concluded, “but I’d put my money on Jace for having the most 50/50’s won, both on the ground and in the air.”
Mason Salvadge
Salvadge was a versatile member of the Campers’ attack, playing as an attacking midfielder and winger, notching a team-high 13 assists to go along with 13 goals, which was tied for second-most on the team.
“He is an extremely technical player with some of the best ball skills of any kid I’ve seen in the area,” Geatz said. “His ability to take opponents on 1v1 is unparalleled. He can change direction on a dime and is proficient with both his right and left foot, making him unpredictable.”
Salvadge aims to play soccer at the next level and has started playing club soccer with Bethesda SC. Salvadge was voted by his teammates the team MVP for the 2022 season.
Caedon Wallace
Wallace led the attack for the Campers, pouring in 22 goals and six assists on the season.
“He is a physical presence up top and a threat in the air,” Geatz said. “Many of his goals this year came from getting his head to a set piece or cross. He’s also become a much smarter player. Caedon compliments our wingers very nicely and has good chemistry with everybody on the team.
“The rotation of our wingers in and out with him, as well as our pressing up front, couldn’t have been possible without him. He improved tenfold this year in all areas, but I especially think he became better at pressing and vocalizing what he needed his wingers and midfielders to do.”
Wallace’s teammates voted him the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Carson Adams
After being a starter for his freshman season, Adams made the All-Area first team as a sophomore after putting on a show night after night as a forward.
“Carson was our difference maker this season,” said Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett. “For such a young player, he is an outstanding talent. He can play on either wing or through the middle and is capable of taking on and beating defenders with either foot, and either finishing off his own chances or making chances for other players.
“He is fearless, often drawing tackles from opposing defenders and putting them on the back foot. Carson also draws much attention from opponents, thereby creating space for teammates allowing them to also get on the scoresheet. If he continues his present rate of development he has a very big future ahead of him.”
Adams played in all 17 games for the Falcons, tallying 17 goals and 12 assists.
Levi Sgaggero
Sgaggero played as a sweeper for the Falcons, who finished 13-3-1 on the year.
“Levi really wanted to play in the attack this year,” Brett said, “and although he is definitely capable of playing there, after an early season loss it was obvious that we needed him in the pivotal role of sweeper, organizing a very young defense and sniffing out opposition attacks with his exceptional speed and vision.”
Sgaggero’s defense posted a program record 10 shutouts, conceding 19 goals on the campaign.
“This year Levi took the responsibility of being one of the leaders of a very young squad,” Brett added. “He was the main reason for the program posting a record in shutouts.”
Dominic Strawn
Strawn, a senior, terrorized opposing defenses in 2022, finding the back of the net 21 times in addition to 11 assists.
“He was an explosive player on the pitch for us this year,” said Hampshire head coach Robert Hott.
Strawn was responsible for nearly half (32) of the team’s 65 goals in 2022.
Brady Pyles
Brady Pyles, a senior, controlled the tempo and facilitated play for the Trojans in 2022.
“Brady helped to lock down our midfield to keep pressure on the opposing defense,” Hott said.
Pyles dished out 11 assists and found the back of the net nine times for a goal involvement in nearly one in every three Hampshire goals.
Luke Reed
Reed, an attacking midfielder, concluded his Calvary career with 19 goals and nine assists, en route to being named Player of the Year in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference.
“He was a big game performer year after year,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said.
Reed finished his Calvary career with 234 career points (84 goals and 66 assists), which is fourth in Calvary history. Reed is only behind Ryan Chaney, Isaac Scritchfield and Will Speis, all of which have won area Player of the Year.
Reed was three-time MDCC Tournament MVP, four-time winner of the MDCC championship, a Maryland Christian Schools Tournament champion and two-time National Christian School Athletic Association tournament champion, being named to the All-Tournament team twice.
Eli Leith
Leith, a central defender and sweeper, was part of a Calvary defense that posted 14 shutouts and allowed 17 goals in 24 games.
“He has incredible range sideline to sideline,” Wes Red said.
Leith tallied a goal and an assist in 2022 while being named MDCC All-Conference first team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.