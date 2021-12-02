When talking to area coaches, one thing was constant — they think Fort Hill-Mountain Ridge II is going to be a closer football game.
The last time Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill went to battle, the Sentinels ran away with it 37-7 at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Now, the pair are meeting for the 1A title at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.
Here’s what some local football coaches think about the rematch:
Bryan Hansel Allegany
“It’s the two best teams I’ve seen this year, athletic on both sides,” Hansel said. “For me, selfishly, I wished they played at Frostburg State. But I’m glad those kids get to experience Annapolis and the whole thing for our town.
“If Blake White’s healthy, then Fort Hill is really good. I think he’s been the best player, most valuable player all year. Offensively, Mountain Ridge is going to figure things out. They figured some stuff out with some zones against us and they got (Jaden) Rosales back on the offensive line.
“I think it’s a much closer matchup this time around. I just think that Mountain Ridge has a game plan in place, a hunger in them. The Mountain Ridge you saw against Fort Hill, with all the turnovers they made, wasn’t the one I know.”
Phil Carr Northern
“I think it’s pretty neat that we got the opportunity to have two teams from Western Maryland playing,” Carr said. “I think they’re definitely the two best teams. We know the state championship is coming home to Western Maryland. They’ve taken care of their opponents pretty easily the whole way through. I think it’s gonna be a pretty good football game, closer than before, if Mountain Ridge can avoid turnovers.
“It’s what Mountain Ridge can do with their passing game. The first game we watched, Fort Hill was able to go man-to-man and get pressure on (Bryce) Snyder. If Mountain Ridge can make adjustments, give him time to throw, it’ll be a different game. I think they’ll still struggle to run the football against Fort Hill.”
Kevin Whiteman Frankfort
“I think it’s neat that two teams in the Area are representing the state of Maryland in the championship game,” Whiteman said. “I’m happy for Mountain Ridge, it’s the first time they’ve been in a state championship game. I know the coaches up there worked hard to get there, and Fort Hill’s too, they have a rich tradition.
“I hope it’s a good game and both teams go out and play hard. They both bring different elements. They have a powerful running game at Fort Hill and they can throw the ball too. Mountain Ridge spreads it out on offense and throws it around. Different styles, I think it’s going to be a good game. I think it’s going to be closer than last game.”
Derek Stephen Keyser
“One of the best things Maryland did was change the playoff system,” Stephen said. “In the past, you’d have Allegany, Fort Hill, Beall, Westmar and the Garrett County teams stuck in the region. It shows the talent we have in this area, especially in 1A and in Maryland.
“Fort Hill got the best of them earlier in the year, there was a lot of buildup to that game. Mountain Ridge has been making adjustments, and we saw that when we played them. They’ve got better throughout the year. I think it will be shootout, one of those games that goes down in history.”
