Area girls basketball champions as chosen by a panel of area sportswriters (prior to 2022, the champions were selected by the Cumberland Times-News), with win-loss record and head coach:

2022 — Petersburg, 21-5, Jon Webster

2021 — *Petersburg, 15-2, Jon Webster

2020 — (tie) Frankfort, 23-2, Mike Miller

Southern, 21-2, Rodger Bowman

2019 — Frankfort, 21-5, Mike Miller

2018 — Southern, 25-1, Rodger Bowman

2017 — Southern, 21-4, Danny Bosley

2016 — Southern, 24-3, Danny Bosley

2015 — Southern, 21-5, Danny Bosley

2014 — Southern, 22-4, Danny Bosley

2013 — Southern, 22-3, Danny Bosley

2012 — Fort Hill, 20-6, Amber Waltz

2011 — Northern, 23-5, Steve Fratz

2010 — (tie) Northern, 19-3, Steve Fratz

— Allegany, 15-6, Jim O'Neal

2009 — Allegany, 22-3, Jim O'Neal

2008 — Allegany, 24-3, Jim O'Neal

2007 — Hampshire, 19-3, Butch Kuykendall

2006 — Southern, 22-2, Rodger Bowman

2005 — Petersburg, 24-3, Mitch Webster

2004 — Southern, 23-4, Don Stemple

2003 — Pendleton Co., 24-2, Darrell Bodkin

2002 — Southern, 24-1, Don Stemple

2001 — Hampshire, 21-3, Lyndon Willis

2000 — Hampshire, 20-2, Lyndon Willis

1999 — (tie) Allegany, 24-4, Scott Bauer

— Hampshire, 17-5, Lyndon Willis

1998 — Petersburg, 17-4, Mitch Webster

1997 — Frankfort, 21-2, Bill Cessna

1996 — (tie) Frankfort, 19-3, Joe Riley

— Southern, 21-4, Don Stemple

*No Maryland schools competed due to COVID-19

