The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced on Friday that the high school football playoffs will be divided up into six classes for the 2021 season.
Rather than the traditional 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A classes, this season will be divvied into Classes 1A, 1A-2A, 2A, 3A, 3A-4A and 4A.
“The strongly approved proposal from the MPSSAA Executive Council, which received majority support from the state football committee, follows the same playoff format with the exception of adding two classifications to allow all member schools to compete out of an eight-line regional bracket in one of six classifications,” read a release from the MPSSAA on Friday. “Schools will compete out of their regional bracket, with the top two schools after the opening two rounds of playoffs advancing to the state quarterfinals. The championships will feature six games the weekend of December 4-6, 2021.
“The MPSSAA Executive Council gathered feedback from coaches, athletic directors, school administrators, and local Superintendent of Schools, who supported a structure that matched the other open fall sport tournaments of girls’ field hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, and girls’ volleyball and removes any concern of playoff implications when dealing with COVID-19 situations during the regular season.
“Regions for state tournament competition were developed and approved by the MPSSAA Classification Committee. The MPSSAA Executive Council approved the classifications as part of passing the change to the state tournament policies. The tournament policy changes only affect the 2021 season.”
Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Northern and Southern will remain in Class 1A as well as Smithsburg, Clear Spring and Hancock all being in the 1A West Region.
Brunswick and defending state champion Catoctin have moved to 1A North, while Williamsport and Boonsboro make the jump to Class 1A-2A.
While it doesn’t directly impact any of the Allegany or Garrett County teams, some of the usual 1A top teams have moved up a class.
Dunbar, who has won eight Class 1A state titles since 2004, moves up to 1A-2A. Joining the Poets are Lackey and Randallstown, who Fort Hill played in the 2017 and 2019 state semifinals, respectively.
Area head coaches weighed in over the weekend on the decision the MPSSAA said it made to “alleviate issues associated with COVID-19 quarantines, loss of football contests, and to provide an equitable opportunity for all schools to compete in the 2021 Football State Championships.”
“I got an email about it and our AD, Dave Hobel, called me and asked for my opinion,” said Ryan Patterson, whose top-ranked Mountain Ridge Miners routed Smithsburg, 69-9, on Friday. “I told him I didn’t have one at first. He said we had to have some kind of vote as a county.
“My two cents, I don’t like changing the rules of the game in the middle of the game. … But I believe they had their mind made up all along. There’s a little sense that 1A is a little watered down when you take Dunbar out of it, but you’ve just got to be able to roll with the punches.”
Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire agreed.
“I kind of agree with Ryan. It’s kind of one of those things where if you’re going to have one of those things, it should be in place before the season starts. They did the same thing with track last year. We had a bunch of kids miss the track meet — I’m still thankful they had it — but they made that announcement like three weeks before the season ended.”
Alkire’s Sentinels improved to 4-0 and currently sit atop the Class 1A West MPSSAA point standings after a huge 35-33 win at Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on Friday.
“I don’t mind the idea, especially this year, but I hope it doesn’t end up being a long-term solution,” he said. “I don’t necessarily mind the idea because it does give more teams an opportunity to win a state championship. I know we’re a team in the conversation every year no matter the format; but in a vacuum, not trying to be biased toward us, it would be nice for more teams to win a championship. So in that regard, it’s nice, but have these decisions made in advance.”
Kurt Stein, head coach at Oakdale and director of District 1 of the 2021-22 Football State Tournament Committee, was the point of contact for area head coaches. Stein sent an email to area coaches to garner feedback.
“I think I like it for this season,” said Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel, whose Campers moved back into the Area Top Five last week at No. 4 following a 21-14 win over Albert Gallatin. “I know me and Zack were kind of on the same page in the emails that we like it this year, but not in the future. This year, what’s good about it, you won’t have people trying to use COVID to escape a game. Teams, if they happen to lose a game or two or even three, knock on wood, they get a chance to prove their worth in the playoffs.”
“I like the idea that they’re going to reclassify, but I’m not sure I like everybody in. Because when you’re 0-9, do you want to go play No. 1?” said Northern head coach Phil Carr, whose Huskies upset then-No. 3 Frankfort on Friday.
“I haven’t had, thank God, any 0-fers. But we’ve had a two-win season, and I didn’t want to play any more games, and thank god we didn’t. When you’re 2-8, back in those days, you’re beat up, and there’s a reason you’re 2-8. You either have a bunch of kids injured, or you’re just not very damn good. Do you really want to play the one or two seed? No, you don’t.”
Hansel concurred, saying, “Even with the change they made in the past years where you get eight teams in the region, I don’t know that I want to be in the playoffs at 2-7. I think the regular season needs to mean something, in my opinion.”
While the move increases the number of classes, it carries over a change from the most recent playoff expansion a few years ago with each region getting two teams to the state tournament. Once the final eight are decided, they are seeded 1-8 based on points, and then re-seeded 1-4 in the semifinals. What that means is, even in the new format, two area teams could get a shot to play each other for all the marbles in early December at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
The new Class 1A regions can be found in today’s Scoreboard section on page 3B. A full breakdown on all six classes can be found online at https://www.mpssaa.org/assets/1/6/2021_Football_class_Region_breakdown.xlsx_-_6_Class_Football_Class_(1).pdf.
