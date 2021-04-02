SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four area players were named to the North-South All-Star Football Classic roster on Thursday night.
Keyser’s Gavin Root, Frankfort’s Jansen Moreland and Brock Robinette, and East Hardy’s Christian Dove will play on the North Bears, coached by North Marion’s Daran Hays.
The South Cardinals are coached by Ray Lee of Greenbrier East.
Root, the Times-News Player of the Year and first-team quarterback, completed 66 of 107 passes for 1,087 yards and an area-best 18 touchdowns during his senior season. He carried it 63 times for 470 yards and 10 more scores on the ground.
Robinette was the runner-up Player of the Year and Moreland the runner-up Defensive Player of the Year.
Robinette, a first-team tight end and second-team defensive lineman, was instrumental in the Falcons’ dominant running game. Moreland was All-State at middle linebacker after accumulating 42 tackles (22 solos), two TFLs, an interception and two fumble recoveries during his senior campaign.
Moreland and Root are both slated to play football at Frostburg State University next season.
Dove made All-Area first team as a defensive back and was the second team’s quarterback.
At safety, Dove had an area-best nine pass breakups to go along with 47 tackles (21 solos), three interceptions and a forced fumble.
At quarterback, he was second to Keyser’ Drae Allen in Offensive Player of the Year voting after completing 69 of 121 passes for 1,140 yards and 11 TDs with only three interceptions.
The showcase will take place at South Charleston High School on June 19.
