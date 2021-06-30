KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser slugger Alexa Shoemaker continues to rake in the awards.
The junior infielder was voted to the West Virginia Class AA first team by the states’ sportswriters association, two weeks after being named the Potomac Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year.
Shoemaker thrilled fans at Ron Mathias Field and vexed opposing pitchers just the same, tying Josie Bird (Lincoln) with a state-best 16 homers and standing alone with 60 runs batted in at a .561 clip — an average good for eighth.
In Class A, Petersburg seniors Lauren Alt and Jenna Burgess clocked in on the top squad after helping the Vikings to a 22-7 record and a third-place finish at the state tournament in South Charleston.
Moorefield outfielder Remi Hinkle also appeared on the Class A first team.
On the class’s second teams, seniors Maddison Champ and Kym Minnich of Petersburg and Tori Humphries of Moorefield represented the area on Class A.
Keyser sophomore ace Charity Wolfe checked in on Class AA’s second squad. Wolfe caught fire during the second half of the season, as the Golden Tornado finished a program-best 28-5 and came a game short of the state tourney after a three-game defeat to state runner-up Oak Glen.
Keyser lead-off hitter Carlie DelSignore, who equaled Shoemaker with a West Virginia-best 52 runs scored, was named an honorable mention alongside Frankfort’s Marié Perdew.
Two other members of the Golden Tornado’s version of Murderer’s Row, Hailey Massie and Aly Smith, were notable snubs from the team.
Massie drove in 42 runs, 10th in the state, and was on the other end of Keyser’s dominant battery as Wolfe’s catcher. Smith scored 46 times, tying Emma Kyle (Liberty) for fifth in West Virginia.
In Class A, Gracie O’Neill and Alyson Simmons (Moorefield) and Victoria Ames (East Hardy) were listed as honorable mentions.
Hampshire’s Maggie Odom was listed as a Class AAA honorable mention.
PVC Division 2 squad announced
Petersburg dominated the PVC Division 2 team with five players, followed by Moorefield (4), Tucker County (3), East Hardy (2) and Pendleton County (1).
The Vikings were represented by Alt, Burgess, Minnich, Brooklyn Rohrbaugh and Mickala Taylor. Humphries, Simmons, O’Neill and Hinkle made the squad for the Yellow Jackets.
Paige Shaffer, Kristen Hicks and Cheyenne Gooden were picked for Tucker County; Ames and Erin Riggle for East Hardy; and Mariah Huffman for Pendleton County
