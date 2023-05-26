LANDOVER — Area schools look to add more state titles at the Maryland Class 1A state championship track meet on the final day Saturday after capturing three on Thursday.
Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge and Ethyn Peck of Northern both won state championships in the 3200 on Thursday.
The Mountain Ridge boys 4x800 relay team (Ackerly Mulcaster, Casey Culler, Brendan Kline, Will Haberlein) also collected a state title.
On Saturday, Delaney will try to add two more state championships and Allegany’s Avery Miller will try to get four.
Both Delaney and Miller will be the No. 1 seed in their Saturday events.
Other Thursday medals include Carly Bennett (second, discus) and Carter Hess (second, shot put) of Fort Hill; Sierra Campbell (second, triple jump) and Andrew Highland (third, shot put) of Allegany; the Mountain Ridge girls 4x800 team of Sydney Snyder, Bryee Gray, Reese Rizzo and Delaney (second); and the Northern boys 4x800 team of Peck, Josh Brobst, Matthew Yoder and Ashton Sober (second) and girls 4x800 team of Sophia Brown, Kaylee Bowser, Emma Hostetler and Lydia Nelson (third).
Saturday 1A finals
Girls 1600
Delaney is the top seed with a time 23 seconds better than second-seeded Kathryn Scott of Bohemia Manor.
Nelson (sixth seed) and Brown (ninth seed) will also compete.
Southern’s Abby Butina is seeded 12th and Fort Hill’s Kamryn Rice is 14th.
Boys 1600
Peck is the No. 5 seed. Culler and Mulcaster are seeded sixth and 12th, respectively. Fort Hill’s Jaxon Jones is the No. 8 seed. They all will be attempting to upset top-seeded Ray Gibson of Brunswick.
Girls 400
Miller will be the heavy favorite. She is seeded a full three seconds better than the No. 2 seed Tamunobelema Olungwe of Western Tech.
Boys 400
Catoctin’s Furious Trammel is the No. 1 seed. Devante Ross of Northern is seeded third and his teammate Sober is seeded sixth.
Girls 300 hurdles
Ayniah Fersner of Largo is the top seed. Samantha Preaskorn of Allegany (ninth seed), Annabeth Hughes of Mountain Ridge (11th seed) and Danielle Brobst of Southern (16th seed) will also compete.
Boys 300 hurdles
Ethan Wilt of Mountain Ridge is the No. 6 seed. Amar Perry (ninth seed) and Chase Lamb (12th seed) will also compete representing Fort Hill. Tori Willis of Cambridge South Dorchester is seeded No. 1.
Girls 800
Delaney is the top seed. Nelson and Brown of Northern are seeded second and fifth respectively. Morgan Ruggles of Allegany is 11th, and Brylee Gray of Mountain Ridge 13th.
Boys 800
Second-seeded Haberlein, fourth-seeded Kline, and fifth-seeded Culler of will be attempting to upset top-seeded Seth Barron of Snow Hill. Brobst is the No. 13 seed.
Girls 4x100 relay
Largo is the top seed. Emma Michael, Rizzo, Snyder and Cierra Cooper of Mountain Ridge will compete as the No. 11 seed.
Boys 4x100 relay
The Seed School owns the top seed. Fort Hill (Tanner Wertz, Tavin Willis, Jabril Daniels, Lamb) is seeded 10th and Mountain Ridge (Zach Haberlein, Ethan Deriso, Will Patterson, Xavier Tywman) is seeded 12th.
Girls 4x400 relay
No. 4 seed Mountain Ridge (Michael, Snyder, Rizzo, Cooper), No. 5 seed Southern (Iris Dubansky, Danielle Brobst, Abigail Lucas, Abby Butina) and No. 9 seed Northern (Brown, Abby Nelson, Hostetler, Lydia Nelson) will be competing against top-seeded Smithsburg.
Boys 4x400 relay
CMIT North is the top seed. Northern (Devante Ross, Peck, Sober, Derek Bittinger) is second, Mountain Ridge (Drew Haberlein, Will Haberlein, Kline, Wilt) is fifth and Fort Hill (Lamb, Landon Sensabaugh, Cooper Silber, Perry) is 12th.
Boys triple jump
Furious Trammel of Catoctin is the top seed. David Smith of Allegany is 11th. Wilt and Andrew Ketterman of Mountain Ridge are 12th and 16th, respectively.
Girls shot put
Brandi Gochenauer is the top seed and defending state champion from Allegany. Bennett (eighth seed) and Alayzia Trimble (13th seed) of Fort Hill will also compete.
Girls high jump
MaeLeigh Plummer of Fort Hill is the No. 3 seed. Reghan Sivic and Laci Duncan of Mountain Ridge share the No. 11 seed with Fort Hill’s Ella Bennett. Ashleigh Porter of Francis Scott Key is seeded No. 1.
Boys pole vault
Mason Green of Mardela and Morgan Corwine of Brunswick share the top seed. AKetterman and Landon Grady of Southern are seeded No. 6. Southern’s Jackson Hordubay is the No. 13 seed.
Girls long jump
Miller of Allegany will be attempting to defend her 2022 state title. Her teammate Campbell is the No. 5 seed. Jaden Emerson of Fort Hill and Plummer are seeded sixth and 15th, respectively. Bowser is the No. 11 seed.
Boys discus
Hess is the No. 1 seed. Mountain Ridge’s Payton Miller and Ketterman are seeded sixth and seventh respectively. Fort Hill’s Brayden Sines (eighth seed) and Noah Twigg (ninth seed) will also compete. Zane Smith of Allegany will be seeded No. 10.
Girls 100
Avery Miller is the No.1 seed but qualified just .13 seconds ahead of second-seeded Aanya Freeland of Largo. Fort Hill’s Jaden Emerson will also run in the final as the No. 7 seed.
Boys 100
Catoctin’s Brody Buffington is the top seed. Willis will run in the final as the No. 7 seed. Twyman finished ninth in the 100 preliminaries on Thursday, missing a spot in the final by .02 seconds.
Girls 200
Miller is again the top seed to second-seeded Freeland of Largo. Miller finished 1.01 seconds ahead of Freeland in Thursday’s preliminaries.
Boys 200
Buffington is again the top seed. Twyman also qualified for states in the event.
Girls 100 hurdles
Largo’s Ayniah Fersner will be the No. 1 seed. Hughes and Preaskorn also qualified for the finals as seventh and eighth seeds, respectively.
Boys 110 hurdles
Ojigwe Olua of Western Tech is the top seed. Wilt is seeded eighth in the finals. Fort Hill freshman Liam Hamilton finished ninth in the preliminaries on Thursday, missing a spot in the finals by only .03 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.