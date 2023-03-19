Allegany alums Shanel Stott, Lyndsey Evix and Kyra Pittman and Petersburg grad Carly Cooper are off to hot starts on the softball field at their respective Division I institutions.
Stott, an infielder, and Evix, a catcher, are mashing at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Cooper has been solid in relief with George Mason and Kyra Pittman is seeing more time in the circle at Maryland.
Former Camper Samara Funk and Sentinel Brianna Powell are shining at Frostburg State, and Keyser's Alexa Shoemaker has picked up right where she left off at WVU Potomac State.
The following players hailing from area schools have made a major impact at the college level:
Shanel Stott
In her fourth season at UMBC, Stott is hitting a team-high .364 through 12 games.
The 2017 Area Player of the Year has 12 hits in 33 at-bats with five runs scores and six runs batted in. Stott, a senior, has a .958 fielding percentage.
Lyndsey Evix
After transferring from Providence to team up with Stott, Evix is sixth on UMBC with a .286 batting average through 13 games.
Evix, a junior, is 8 for 28 at the dish with two doubles, six RBIs and one run scored. The Allegany graduate, who was the Area Defensive Player of teh Year in 2019, has a .984 fielding percentage.
Kyra Pittman
The sophomore Terrapin has already exceeded her innings total from her freshman season to help Maryland to a 22-5 start.
Pittman, the 2018 and '21 Area Player of the Year, has made five appearances, two starts, and has a 2.50 earned-run average in 14 innings pitched, surrendering five runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
The right-hander threw four shutout innings against Monmouth on March 4 and notched a complete-game victory versus North Dakota on Friday.
Carly Cooper
A year after exceeding 100 innings at George Mason, Cooper has been primarily used in relief in 2023.
Cooper, who was the 2019 Area Player of the Year at Petersburg, has a 2-3 record making nine appearances with three starts. The junior has allowed 14 earned runs on 30 hits in 28 2/3 innings for a 3.42 ERA. Cooper has struck out 14 and walked the same amount.
Brianna Powell
The Fort Hill graduate is fifth on Frostburg State with a .371 batting average through 14 games and is tied for a team lead with six doubles.
Powell, a senior, has 13 hits in 35 at-bats with a triple, two home runs, 13 RBIs and 13 runs scored. She's also a perfect 10 for 10 on stolen bases. The infielder has an .897 fielding percentage.
Samara Funk
The second-year Allegany alum was a reserve infielder last year but is hitting .292 through 12 starts to begin the 2023 campaign.
Funk, who has seen time at second base and shortstop, has seven base hits in 24 at-bats with one home run, three RBIs and six runs scored. She has a .909 fielding percentage and has been a part of two double plays.
Alexa Shoemaker
Following a record-setting career at Keyser, Shoemaker made the short trip to Potomac State and has picked up right where she left off.
The freshman infielder is second on the Catamounts behind only Alexis Bailey with a .556 batting average through 10 games. Shoemaker has 20 hits in 36 at-bats with five home runs, four doubles, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Bishop Walsh alum Courtney Adams has seen time in reserve at Potomac State with three hits in 10 at-bats with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.