Area Top 5

Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);35

2. Mountain Ridge;27

3. East Hardy;14

4. Allegany;13

5. Frankfort;10

Receiving votes: Keyser 3, Moorefield 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

