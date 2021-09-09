Through Week 2
First place votes in parenthesis.
;Pts.
Mountain Ridge (4);28
Fort Hill;23
Frankfort (1);19
Keyser (1);18
East Hardy;10
Contenders — Allegany (1) 7
The Area sportswriter poll is voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
