Through Week 2

First place votes in parenthesis. 

;Pts.

Mountain Ridge (4);28

Fort Hill;23

Frankfort (1);19

Keyser (1);18

East Hardy;10

Contenders — Allegany (1) 7

The Area sportswriter poll is voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Carl Holcomb (Moorefield Examiner). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties. 

