Led by John Hicks, Carter Nave and Ryann Bennett, several area track and field athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding region, performed well at the college level last week.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, moved into the NCAA’s Top 25 with a personal-best hammer throw of 214’ 7” at the UCSD Triton Invicational over the weekend.
Hicks finished fourth in the event and moved into No. 25 in the nation in the event for the season.
Carter Nave, Sr., Mount St. Mary’s
The Allegany Camper finished fifth in the pole vault at the Mason Spring Invitational over the weekend with a jump of 15’ 9.75”. Penn’s James Rhoads won the event at 16’ 11.5”.
Ryann Bennett, Fr., James Madison
Bennett, a former discus state champion and shot put medalist at Fort Hill, finished 10th in the event at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational over the weekend with a throw of 136’ 3”.
Three weeks ago, the freshman notched her personal-best discus throw with a 140’ 1” at the Bob Davidson Memorial Invite at High Point.
Erin Atkinson, Sr., Shenandoah
Atkinson, an Allegany alum, notched a new high mark in the 5000-meter run at the Ursinus College Outdoor Invitational on Saturday. The senior finished the event with a time of 18:41.90 to get third.
Atkinson also got sixth in the 1500-meter run with a 5:09.52 time.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
A week after setting a pair of personal-best marks in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump, the former Hampshire Trojan won the 110H at the Westminster Invitational with a time of 15.06.
Anderson got third in the high jump with a 6’ 2.75” jump.
Kole Morgan, So., Frostburg State
The Allegany distance runner also competed at the Messiah Multi/Invitational, checking in at 45th in the 1500-meter run with a 4:33.45 finish.
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who also plays on the school’s women’s soccer squad, set a personal best in the high jump at the Tim Weaver Track and Field Invitational on April 2.
Brakeall jumped 4’ 7” in the event to get seventh, also placing eighth in the 200-meter dash (28.52) and 11th in the javelin throw (76’ 4”).
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge, LePrevost finished seventh at the Messiah Multi-Invitational in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:11.72.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, achieved a new personal high mark in the 100-meter dash at the Westminster Invite, finishing with a time of 11.37 to get fourth place.
Elmer was part of the 4X100 relay squad that got second place (43.81) and finished eighth in the 200 (23.45).
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, set a new personal best in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Messiah Multi/Invitational over the weekend.
With a time of 12:49.15, Muir finished fifth in the event.
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, competed at the Messiah Multi/Invitational over the weekend, getting 38th in the 1500-meter run (4:31.32) and 51st in the 800-meter run (2:16.73).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.