LANDOVER — The Maryland Class 1A track and field championships kick off on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
The following area athletes will be competing:
Girls 4x800 relay
Northern, Mountain Ridge, Allegany and Fort Hill are seeded Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5.
The Husky team is made up of Sophia Brown, Emma Hostetler, Lydia Nelson and Arrisyn Amtower. Sydney Snyder, Mary Delaney, Madison McKenzie and Hayden Piasecki make up the Miners’ squad.
The Campers feature Sierra Campbell, Kate Cornwell, Morgan Trautwein and Samantha Preaskorn, and the Sentinels’ squad is made up of Olivia Beal, Kearstyn Rice, Sofia Ottaviani and Kamryn Rice.
The local quartet are trying to upset top-seeded Smithsburg.
Girls 3200m
Mary Delaney of Mountain Ridge is the No. 2 seed. Lydia Nelson, McKenzie Upole and Kaylee Bowser of Northern, and Kamryn Rice of Fort Hill will also be in the final. Caroline Matthews of Boonsboro is the top seed.
Girls 4x200 relay
Mountain Ridge (Emma Michael, Cierra Cooper, Sydney Snyder, Olivia Bostic), Fort Hill (Maeleigh Plummer, Abbie Palumbo, Rylee Palumbo, Brianna Boggs), Allegany (Sierra Campbell, Adri Meadors, Samantha Preaskorn, Faith Stevenson) and Southern (Abby Harsh, Danielle Brobst, Katherine Dawson, Abby Butina) all qualified. Largo is seeded No. 1.
Girls triple jump
Fort Hill’s Brooklyne Noel is the top seed and will face competition from teammate Maeleigh Plummer.
Sierra Campbell of Allegany will also be in the final.
Girls pole vault
Hannah Custer of Fort Hill is seeded No. 1. Reghan Sivic of Mountain Ridge will compete as well.
Girls discus
Carly Bennett of Fort Hill is seeded No. 2. Her teammates Alayzia Trimble and Gracie Sheetz will compete along with Allegany’s Brandi Gouchenauer. Amiyah Brunson of Snow Hill is the top seed.
Boys 4x800
Mountain Ridge’s team of Reis Howard, Will Stark, Casey Culler and Will Haberlein is the top seed. Northern (Ethyn Peck, Jayden Fike, Josh Brobst, Ashton Sober) and Fort Hill (Alex Steele, Braden Puffenberger, Landen Sensabaugh, Jaxon Jones) will also compete.
Boys 3200m
The number No. 2 seed Ethyn Peck of Northern and Ackerly Mulcaster of Mountain Ridge will be trying to upset top-seeded Sean Milligan of Smithsburg.
Boys 4x200 relay
Joppatowne is the top seed. Mountain Ridge (Will Patterson, Nathaniel Washington, Xavier Twyman, Mason Rounds) and Northern (Devante Ross, Josh Brobst, Derek Bittinger, Ashton Sober) will also compete.
Boys shot put
Zane Smith, Aubrey Russ and Andrew Highland of Allegany all qualified for the event. They will be joined by Reese Vogtman of Fort Hill and Peyton Miller of Mountain Ridge. Bryce Purnell of Snow Hill is the top seed.
Boys high jump
Bryson Harvey of Southern and Xavier Payton of Mountain Ridge will be trying to upset the top seed Quinton Milledge-Brown of Douglass-B.
Boys long jump
Samuel Souil of Colonel Richardson is the top seed. Derek Bittinger of Northern will also compete.
