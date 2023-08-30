After winning 21 baseball tournaments spread over six states during the past six seasons, the 14u Keyser Outlaws sent 13 boys to area high schools.
The travel squad, coached by Dustin Rice and assisted by Brian Hott, Adam Wharton, Chad Ricker and Kelly Madden, build a record of 154-36-2 from 2018-23, making the championship game in 31 of 42 tournaments.
The Outlaws went 35-9 this past summer and won three of the five title games it made. They also advanced to the semifinals of Perfect Game and Nationals.
Fort Hill and Allegany will inherit three boys each from the talented roster. Jake Rice, Carson Bender and Bobby Brauer are starting their freshman years as Sentinels, and Kohen Madden, Cole Ricker and Cade Bauer are Campers.
Brennan Wharton and Jesus Perdew are headed to Frankfort, John Delany will play at Mountain Ridge and Channing Wilt and Ayden Crabtree at Hampshire.
Ty Kagarise is a freshman at Northern Bedford High, Gaston Walkins is at Bedford, Ryder Martinez attends St. Maria Goretti and Baret Shuba goes to Trinity Christian.
Expect to hear more from those names sooner rather than later. The Outlaws entered a 17u tournament this summer and almost beat a 4A varsity high school team from Old Mill, falling 9-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.