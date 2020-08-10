FROSTBURG — Slug Armstrong and John Blank, both of Frostburg, played in the Dave King Senior Invitational last week, using top three finishes to continue their excellence on the senior amateur golf ranks.
Armstrong won the tournament in the Super Senior Division for the fourth time in five years, having previously won in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Played July 27-29 in Haymarket, Virginia, Armstrong finished at 6-under with a score of 210 to win the tournament at Evergreen Country Club by two strokes. Armstrong had rounds of 69, 71 and 70 to beat out Paul Schlacter, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, at 4-under (71, 68 and 73).
Blank finished at 1-over in the Legends Division with a score of 217. Blank opened the three-round tournament with a 77, but recovered the following day with six birdies on the back nine, where he shot 30, to finish with a round score of 66. He finished off the tournament with a 74. Ron Janicki, of Woodbridge, Virginia, won the Legends Division at 6-under par, shooting 71, 69 and 70 for a three-round score of 210.
The week prior, both played in the Society of Seniors’ Jack Hesler tournament, held at the Two Rivers Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia, where Armstrong and Blank placed in the top 10 in their respective divisions.
Armstrong tied for sixth with a 7-over par (73, 74 and 76 for a total score of 223), with Don Donatoni, of Malvern, Pennsylvania, winning the tournament at 2-under par at 214 (70, 72 and 72).
Blank shot 232 (77, 77 and 78) for a 16-over, tying for eighth. Frederick resident George Washburn won the division at 1-over 217 (72, 72 and 73).
Blank, who plays out of Rocky Gap Golf Course, currently sits atop of the national Golfweek Legends Division with 2,740 points. John Osborne, of Vero Beach, Florida, is second at 2,360 and Washburn is close behind in third with 2,262.5 points.
Armstrong, who plays out of Cumberland Country Club, is second in the Super Senior Division with 2,393 points. Marc Fried, of Solon, Ohio, is in first at 2,560 points.
