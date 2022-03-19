FROSTBURG — After finishing 2021 strong, two local amateur golfers are off to great starts in 2022 as Slug Armstrong this week won a tournament in Florida and John Blank won two of his first three tournaments of the year.
Armstrong, of Frostburg, claimed victory at the 15th annual Moot Thomas Senior Invitational in Ocala, Florida. He had scores of 70, 68 and 70 for an 8-under 208, winning by three strokes over Andy Padova, of Hudson, Florida, and Mark Fried, of Solon, Ohio. Friend finished 2021 as the top-ranked golfer by Golfweek in the Super Senior Division (ages 65-69).
Ranked third in the year-end Golfweek Super Senior rankings, the 71-year-old was behind the eight ball at the start of the season thanks to two bad holes at the Conservatory course at Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, Florida. Armstrong tallied an 8 on No. 1 and a 12 on No. 18 to finish with an 87, last in the division, before shooting a 77 on the Ocean course — he got into the top 10 of the Golfweek rankings thanks to a 19-shot improvement after shooting a 68 in his final round. Armstrong bounced back, finishing tied for ninth in the Society of Seniors Spring Championship.
Armstrong followed up with perhaps the biggest win of his senior amateur career in a come-from-behind victory at the 11th Jones Cup Senior Invitational, held in Georgia at the Plantation Course of the Sea Island Resot and Lodge. Armstrong led a very competitive Super Senior field, shooting a pair of 74s before a final-round 72 put him at 4-over 220. The Frostburg golfer was eight strokes back of defending champion Jack Kearney, of Peachtree, Georgia, to begin the final round and seven shots back heading into the back nine.
Paired with Kearney in the final round, Armstrong found himself one shot back at the tee box of No. 18, a par 4. Armstrong’s second shot to 4 feet from the pin resulted in a birdie, his fourth of the back nine, and a two-stroke win over Kearney, who double bogeyed the final hole. The win assures Armstrong of a lifetime exemption into future Jones Cup Senior Invitationals.
Blank, also of Frostburg, finished 2021 ranked No. 13 in Golfweek’s rankings in the Legends Division (ages 70-74). Blank now competes in the Super Legends Division (ages 75 and older).
Blank cruised to victory in his first outing in 2022, capturing a 15-stroke victory at the inaugural Plantation Senior Invitational in Venice, Florida, with rounds of 74, 73 and 74 for a 5-over 221. His other victory came at the Heron Creek Senior Invitational in North Port, Florida, against winning comfortably by eight strokes with a 4-over 220 with rounds of 72, 75 and 73.
Sandwiched between the two victories was a tie for third at the Gateway Senior Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida, with an 11-over 227 after a pair of 78s before shooting a 71.
In Golfweek’s previous rankings, updated March 15, Armstrong was fifth in the Super Senior Division with 1,280 points, which is just under 1,200 points back of leader Tim Vigotsky, of Palm City, Florida. Blank is second in the Super Legends Division with 1,975 points. He is 600 points back of leader Walt Martin, of St. Augustine, Florida.
