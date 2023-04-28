CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh announced a return to local varsity boy’s basketball when Dan Prete signaled his departure last Thursday, but it won’t be an easy transition.
Prete’s announcement also coincided with one that Bishop Walsh would be replaced by Brewster Academy in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
A shift to a local squad may not be an easy option, but without a coach of Prete’s caliber and a conference, it was the only one.
To field a basketball team you need two things: Players and teams to play. At this stage in the game, both could be a problem for the 2023-24 season.
“I know that the local schedules are made for next year,” Bishop Walsh President Joe Carter said. “I also just don’t know yet the number of students we will have that are basketball players.”
While most area slates for the upcoming season have already been completed, Carter is confident the Spartans could find games against teams out around Hagerstown, Frederick and Pennsylvania, likely private schools.
The last time Bishop Walsh played a fully local schedule in the 2017-18 season the Doc Edwards-coached squad finished 14-14.
The Spartans had games against area schools Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Northern, Southern, Calvary, Keyser, Frankfort, Hampshire and Paw Paw and faced other small regional schools, such as Hancock, Hope for Hyndman, Tucker County, the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Union.
Even if it can find games next year, will Bishop Walsh have enough players to field a team?
The Spartans have sponsored two varsity basketball teams under Prete, the Elite team — which plays a national schedule — and the Burgundy team — which plays a more regional slate.
Last season, the Burgundy team played local games against Keyser and a handful of schools in the Mason Dixon Christian Conference, including Calvary.
With players from the Elite team expected to leave the school and additional players from the Burgundy squad either graduating or possibly not returning, the dorm that housed 30 athletes is likely to close.
Carter assures that Burgundy players who do decide to come back next year will have a place to stay, one way or another.
Only time will tell if the Spartans will have the numbers to field a team next year.
“We have spoken to the Burgundy kids,” Carter said. “If they want to return, we’ll do everything we can do to find them a place. The dorm is not out of the question yet, but you have to have a certain amount of kids to make it work.”
If Bishop Walsh doesn’t have the numbers for a boys basketball team by next year, it will definitely have one by the 2024-25 season, Carter said.
Losing 30 student-athletes will also have an impact on Bishop Walsh’s bottom line, but there is no concern right now that the high school is in jeopardy, Carter said.
“We will survive, we will be fine,” he said. “We just need to increase our enrollment. … Is Bishop Walsh closing? No. Is the high school closing? No. We will survive.
“It’s a quality education. Our SAT numbers and everything else. Look at what some of our students are doing (after graduation). … We just opened a huge aquaponics lab, which is amazing. Maybe that will bring some kids in.”
A future Bishop Walsh team is likely to feature a blend of local and international players, just as the academic student body does and teams that preceded the Prete era did.
“Most of the team would be local,” Carter said. “We have kids that may want to come from other countries for our school. Would it be an active recruiting thing? I don’t think we will have that type of kid. ... The days of us recruiting big time players, I think that’s over with us leaving the NIBC.”
Some area basketball fans have wondered why Bishop Walsh didn’t decide to hire a new coach that could continue recruiting nationally and playing a more national schedule.
Losing a coach with Prete’s connections, which helped the Spartans become a Nike Elite school, and a conference like the NIBC, which ensured games at no cost to Bishop Walsh, are both factors.
The NIBC paid travel expenses for showcase events around the country, Nike paid for the boys and girls basketball uniforms, alumni scholarships paid for the Elite team’s tuition and the Burgundy team paid its own way.
There was also no issue paying Prete’s contract, which is year-to-year like other Bishop Walsh faculty, said Carter.
“We didn’t say, ‘Hey Dan, why don’t you look elsewhere,’ or anything like that. Dan is a great guy. I appreciated all he did at Bishop Walsh,” Carter said. “Bishop Walsh hates to lose Dan. He was great for us.”
Bishop Walsh now finds itself in wait-and-see mode. The Spartans will only know if they can field a boys basketball team when they see the numbers next year.
“You have to just take your time in this situation,” Carter said. “Unfortunately, you don’t have time to make a local schedule.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.