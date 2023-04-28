Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain likely. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.